Health Canada says several kids hospitalized after eating edible pot products

People warned not to store cannabis products where children can find them

Health Canada is warning people to do more to keep edible pot products out of the hands of kids.

The department says several children wound up in hospital after accidentally eating illegal edibles that looked like regular candy or other foods and were stored in places kids could easily access like refrigerators and freezers.

It is warning people not to store cannabis products where children can find them, and only to buy legal products that are required to have child-resistant and plain packaging that does not appeal to youngsters.

Canada legalized recreational use of cannabis in October 2018, but food and drinks containing it only became available late last year.

Pot-infused gummies, chocolates and beverages are legal but must be sold by retailers authorized by provincial and territorial governments, bear proper labels and set a maximum THC content.

Health Canada says even adults can be confused between regular candies and baked goods and those containing cannabis, and proper storage and labelling is critical to keeping people safe.

— The Canadian Press

