Healthy Kimberley Food Recovery Depot and The City of Kimberley Receive Grant for Soups, Seniors, Share Program

The Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM) has awarded the Healthy Kimberley Food Recovery Depot, in conjunction with the City of Kimberley, funds to implement the Soups, Seniors, Share Program. The program was designed to address acute food security needsdirectly by providing healthy frozen meals.

READ: Kimberley Food Recovery Depot continues to operate

READ: Kimberley Food Recovery Depot very busy

The $31K grant will support food security in our community by providing healthy ready-made meals for vulnerable community members. Using ingredients from both the Food Recovery Depot and hard to use items from the Helping Hands Food Bank, soups will be packaged and frozen. A recipe card will be attached so the recipient may be inspired to use ingredients in new ways. Recipes will be sourced from local seniors and elders, providing an opportunity for valuable knowledge sharing.

“We are so excited to receive funding for the Soups, Seniors, Shares Program,” said Shannon Grey Duncan, Coordinator of the Healthy Kimberley Food Recovery Depot. “This program will provide an important source of nourishment and connection while diverting even more food waste by using some of the recovered food that requires immediate attention.”

The program will also support the community in other ways. While providing food for distribution through local agencies such as the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank, Home Support Nursing, Pregnancy Outreach and others, there will be an element of food safety training to increase work skills for some volunteers and young adults.