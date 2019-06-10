Healthy Kimberley gets a new look

Healthy Kimberley has developed a new logo after years of sharing the Live 5-2-1-0 logo from SCOPE BC.

SCOPE BC is the Sustainale Community Obesity Prevention through Community Engagement – an organization from Vancouver affiliated with the BC Children’s hospital. Healthy Kimberley has used their Live 5-2-1-0 logo for the past several years. Ilona Hale of Healthy Kimberley says the new logo and brand more accurately reflects their mandate and role in the community.

“The Live 5-2-1-0 message is still an important one used by many other organizations and communities in the province, encouraging people to remember the importance of eating at least five fruits and vegetables per day, getting no more than two hours of screen time, at least one hour of physical activity per day and zero sugary drinks,” said Hale via email. “It’s a message specifically designed based on evidence for children however, and Healthy Kimberley works with people of all ages in the community.

“Although it is simply meant to be an easy to remember guideline and not necessarily a recipe, we have received some feedback about the message being a bit too prescriptive and not flexible enough to meet the different needs of different individuals.”

She adds that sometimes the controversy over the details of the logo would derail conversations and detach from their main message.

“We wanted something a bit simpler that might be more effective in conveying what we do and also something that was unique to our organization and community,” explained Hale.

Healthy Kimberley would like to thank Matt Lamb from Genex Marketing for helping to create their new look, and the East Kootenay Division of Family Practice and other donors for their support.