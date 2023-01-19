Healthy Kimberley is looking for new board members.

You’ve probably heard about the great work being done by the Healthy Kimberley Food Recovery Depot – we address food waste and food insecurity by collecting food that would have been discarded by grocery stores, restaurants, gardeners and others and divert it to people in the community to enjoy instead! We currently divert about 10,000 lbs of food and have professional chefs create 300 prepared meals every month working with up to 20 other community agencies.

But there is more to Healthy Kimberley than just food recovery. Our mandate is “to make the healthy choice the easy choice” by reducing barriers to healthy food and physical activity. We do this by supporting and developing community projects like the Selkirk Secondary School basketball/pickleball court, the Swan Avenue Playground, the Kimberley Edible Gardens and Greenhouse (KEGG) community garden at MacDougal Park, seniors’ and family activity programs and more. To do all of this we need people on the board who can do the really important work of making sure we are doing all of this professionally and responsibly, managing a large budget and a small staff, guiding the direction of the organization and overseeing the development of new projects.

If you want to get involved working with like-minded people doing something positive to support our community, we currently have openings for new board members to help guide the organization and its activities. We are also always open to hearing from people in the community who have great ideas for projects and the passion and energy to make them happen who might just need some organizational support. Please contact us at healthykimberley5210@gmail.com.