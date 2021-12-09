Healthy Kimberley’s proposed Swan Ave Park project seeks community support

A community engagement event held in 2019 for residents to get the chance to review the proposed Swan Ave Park’s features and designs. Healthy Kimberley photo.

Healthy Kimberley’s Swan Ave Park Project is looking for some more support from the community for their plan to install a neighbourhood park on land located next to the Swan Ave basketball court and ice rink.

The idea for the Swan Ave Park project goes back to 2018 when a group of Swan Park residents discussed the idea and then joined Healthy Kimberley before taking the proposal to City of Kimberley Council and staff.

Healthy Kimberley’s intent for this park is to enhance “under-utilized” green space, by installing natural playground features that match the aesthetic of the town, in order to promote physical literacy and active lifestyles for residents of all ages.

The proposed location is part of the city’s active transportation network, and is close to the downtown core and multiple residential neighbourhoods.

Their used to be a playground at this location a long time ago, which was taken out due to its age and potential safety risks.

“This has been a labour of love for many neighbourhood volunteers for a number of years,” said Todd Larsen, volunteer park Coordinator.

“We have worked tirelessly to raise the funds needed to build this neighbourhood park and we are almost there! We are inviting the public to head to our website to view the project plans and support financially or through your time if you can. This will be an inviting and exciting space for anyone to use, not just kids! We can’t wait to complete the project and open this awesome new community space for everyone in 2022.”

Healthy Kimberley and park organizers have worked alongside the City of Kimberley in to create park plans while addressing the needs of the community.

To learn more about the project and view its current plans visit www.healthykimberley.com/swan-ave-park

A total of $119,676 in grant money and a further $50,000 of in-kind contributions has already been raised by organizers. A local park construction firm came up with a quote of $190,000 to build the park, meaning only $20,000 is still needed to be raised.

Donations can be made here: https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/kimberley-wellness-foundation/campaign/help-build-a-community-park/



paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter