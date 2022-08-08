People cool off at a splash pad as temperatures go above 30C, Wednesday, July 20, 2022 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

People cool off at a splash pad as temperatures go above 30C, Wednesday, July 20, 2022 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Heat warnings still in place for several provinces across the country

Cooler temperatures are forecasted to return Monday night or Tuesday for most regions

Environment Canada has extended heat warnings in a number of provinces, as unseasonably hot conditions continue across the country.

The warning from the national weather agency covers broad regions of southern Ontario, Nova Scotia, Alberta and B.C.

Environment Canada says maximum temperatures are expected to reach or surpass 30 C and hit the low forties when combined with humidity.

Cooler temperatures are forecasted to return Monday night or Tuesday for most regions.

However, the scorching heat is expected to return to parts of Alberta on Wednesday.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

RELATED: B.C. can expect cooler weather through August

RELATED: Intensified wildfire activity expected to continue through August: BC Wildfire

Climate changeheat warning

Previous story
Parliamentary committee to begin study of RCMP’s use of cellphone spyware
Next story
Connell Ridge Fire south of Cranbrook grows to 1,350 hectares

Just Posted

BC Wildfire Service resources are fighting a wildfire at Connell Ridge approximately 15 kilometres south of Cranbrook. Photo courtesy BC Wildfire Service.
Connell Ridge Fire south of Cranbrook grows to 1,350 hectares

The Weasel Creek wildfire has burned across the Montana border and into the B.C. portion of the Flathead Valley.Photo courtesy BC Wildfire Service.
Wildfire burns across Montana border into B.C.

If you’d like to enter a pie to the Fall Fair, contact Cindy at 250 919-3137. Bulletin file
Kimberley Fall Fair returns

An area restriction has been implemented around the Connell Ridge wildfire. Photo courtesy BC Wildfire Service.
Area restriction implemented around Connell Ridge wildfire near Cranbrook