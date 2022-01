There’s no shortage of talent with the Heid Out staff

Executive Chef Rusty and Brewer Jordon recently took part in the Lake Louise Invitational Ice Carving competition, bringing home the People’s Choice Award last weekend.

The Heid Out Restaurant and Brewhouse in Cranbrook might be known for their delicious beer and burgers, but their chef and brewmaster aren’t just talented in the culinary and beverage fields.

