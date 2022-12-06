(Linda’s Quilt Shoppe/Facebook)

High-end sewing machines stolen from Kelowna business

Rental van used in late-night break-and-enter

A Kelowna business has been given a heavy financial burden after the theft of its high-end sewing machines.

Linda’s Quilt Shoppe on McCurdy Road was hit around 12:30a.m. on Dec. 5 when a rental van was shown arriving on security footage, with four men getting out and entering the storefront.

Twelve machines were stolen, ranging in prices from $6,000 to $25,000. The business owner said that they only found out when a neighbour called and told them that the store’s door was wide open.

Cst. Mike Della-Paolera of the Kelowna RCMP said that they are using the BC RCMP Forensics Unit to try to uncover any information.

Anybody with dash cam video footage or may have witnessed this crime is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
