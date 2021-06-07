High stream flow advisory issued for East Kootenay region

Self-fill sandbag stations have been set up in various locations, residents urged to use caution near water

Last week’s record-breaking high temperatures have lead to a rise in water levels as the snowpack continues to melt. The Regional District of East Kootenay has issued stream-flow advisory for the East Kootenay region as of June 3, 2021.

The RDEK says that residents are reminded of the need to be cautious around all waterways and to be prepared in the event of seasonal flooding.

“We encourage everyone to stay clear of creek banks and rivers during this spring run-off and urge anyone who lives in an area prone to seasonal flooding to take steps to protect their properties,” said Loree Duczek, RDEK Information Officer.

Self-fill sandbag stations have been set up across the region in the following locations:

Cranbrook Public Works Yard – Cobham Avenue

Old Barn – Mountainside Gold Course – Fairmont Hot Springs Road

Windermere Fire Hall – Highway 93/95 (parking lot accessed off Wood Lane)

Jaffray Community Hall – 7369 Jaffray Village Loop Road

Hosmer – Elk River Hostel/Pub – Hwy 3 at 6th Avenue

Residents are asked to bring their own shovels and gloves to fill sandbags as a COVID-19 precaution. Additional stations may be set up as conditions warrant.

The RDEK says that while no major flooding is expected, minor flooding in low lying areas or rapid, unpredictable changes in waterways may occur. This was certainly the case over the weekend of June 6 and 7, with waterways rising and some flooding of fields taking place.

One way to keep your home and families prepared is to download the regional Evacuation Notification System, which tells residents by landline, mobile hone or text in the event their property or marked location is within an evacuation alert or order area. Registration instructions and more information can be found at www.rdek.bc.ca.



