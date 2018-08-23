Higher winds expected today

The latest update from the Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) on weather and fire situation, posted late Wednesday evening.

The forecast is calling for a change in the weather starting today (Thursday), likely around noon. The winds are expected to shift to come from the south west at a sustained 20-25 km/hr with gusts of 40-50km/hr. The sustained winds are expected to continue for about eight hours and overnight winds are also possible as a cold front moves in on Friday. Temperatures on Friday will be cooler (likely with a high in the low to mid 20s) and the humidity will likely be higher. The cooler conditions with a chance of showers will continue through the weekend.

CURRENT EVACUATION ALERTS & ORDERS:

There has been no change in the status of the evacuation alerts or orders. To view the notices and the associated maps, click here. Currently, the following orders and alerts remain in place:

Evacuation ORDERS:

* St. Mary Valley (65 properties in Area E)

* Cross River / Nipika Mountain Resort (9 properties)

Evacuation ALERTS:

* City of Kimberley & a few properties south and

southeast of the City of Kimberley.

* Ta Ta Creek Area – (121 properties)

* Randal Creek Fire (1 property in Area C near Yahk)

Here is the latest on the fire front from the BC Wildfire Service:

Meachen Creek – St. Mary Lake – (N11886)

Yesterday, there were favourable winds from the east and the smoke was favourable as well. The heavier smoke made it more difficult to fly, but it provided shading from the sun which resulted in decreased temperatures and increased humidity – both which helped to contribute to minimal growth on the fire today.

The new estimated fire size is 7,780 hectares. They have not been able to fly the perimeter to GPS it due to the smoke. The smoke has also made doing a high-level scan difficult. They are hoping to complete a high-level scan today. The current size estimate is based on their on-the-ground observations and includes the area burned off during the planned ignition on Sunday. The fire is currently approximately 4km from the most westerly structure in the St. Mary Lake area. Today, crews were working on the very north flank closest to that cabin. In addition, crews were working in the south as far as they could with bucket support by helicopter.

Lost Dog Complex Fire (N12413)

Although the warmer weather and decreased smoke did result in more active fire behaviour within the interior of the fire, there was no significant growth on this fire today. They are continuing to work on consolidating the guards and containment lines. The fire remains estimated at 706 hectares and although there’s a machine guard around 90% of the fire, the fire is still classified as out of control (see bottom of this email for an explanation about the definition of “out of control.”

Coal Creek FSR (N12395)

There are currently 19 firefighters and there was no growth on the fire overnight. Crews continue to work on containment. The fire is located approximately 12 km east of Fernie and is currently not threatening any communities.

Cross River Fire/Nipika Mountain Resort – (N21982)

Resources include 20 firefighters, and 2 pieces of heavy equipment. Guard has been built in priority areas along the west flank. Crews have successfully reinforced guard with small scale hand ignition operations and continue to work on mop up and patrol. Crews also continue to reinforce guard along the Cross River FSR. The fire is currently estimated at 3,708 hectares.

Crews from several of the RDEK’s fire departments in the Columbia Valley and South Country Fire Departments have been working to set up Structural Protection Units on structures in the area.

Sage Creek (N12024)

This wildfire is 100% contained and has not experienced any significant fire growth since August 16. There were 129 firefighters, 8 helicopters, and 2 airtankers on site today working to continue to strengthen containment lines. The fire is located approximately 65km southeast of Fernie along the BC/AB border. A number of Forest Service Road restrictions remain in place – check the BC Wildfire website for details.

Bloom/Wickman (N12515)

This is a modified response fire, with heavy equipment on site to build guard. This fire is burning west of the community of Newgate near the US border and is not threatening any communities at this time.

Mt. Erickson (N12574)

This fire is lightning caused and estimated at 79 hectares. It is NE of Sparwood. Those who require further information on these fires are asked to call the Southeast Fire Centre at 250-365-4040.

Randal Creek (N72436)

Crews continue to support heavy equipment guard extending to the west to prevent spread of the fire. Crews continue to assess for potential burn off operations to be implemented when appropriate. There are currently 10 firefighters and 1 helicopter on site. This fire is currently estimated at 932 hectares.

Wardle Creek

The Wardle Creek Fire near Vermillion Crossing in Kootenay National Park is being held and is not expected to spread. There has been a slight change in resources today, there are currently 120 personnel, 6 helicopters and 2 pieces of heavy equipment on site. Fire and highway crews continue to work on the Wardle wildfire to keep Highway 93 South open. This week’s forecasted warm and dry weather may increase fire behaviour on this fire, which is being managed by Parks Canada.

Whitetail Creek (N41525)

The management of this fire (located 40km north of Radium) has been turned over to Parks Canada to monitor and action as required. This fire has experienced growth in recent days. Size will be updated when more accurate mapping becomes available in the next few days. Winds were favourable yesterday, blowing the fire back onto itself and there was little growth towards established machine guards.

STAGES OF FIRE CONTROL:

Here are the terms used by the BC Wildfire Service to describe the different stages of fire control:

* Out of Control – Describes a wildfire that is not responding (or only responding on a limited basis) to suppression action, such that the perimeter spread is not being contained.

* Being Held – Indicates that (with the resources currently committed to the fire) sufficient suppression action has been taken that the fire is not likely to spread beyond existing or predetermined boundaries under the prevailing and forecasted conditions.

* Under Control – The fire has received sufficient suppression action to ensure no further spread of the fire.

* Out – The fire has been extinguished.

So, if a fire is not being held, under control or out, it is classified as out of control. To learn about some of the other terminology / definitions from the BC Wildfire Service: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/…/wildfire-resp…/response-terminology

A reminder that for the latest status of fires, any restrictions or bans, forest service roads restrictions and more, the best source of information is the BC Wildfire website at: www.bcwildfire.ca