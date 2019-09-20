Highlights from the latest Regional District of East Kootenay board meeting

10-Year Service Award

Rhiannon Chippett was recognized for her 10-years of service with the RDEK. Rhiannon started as the Communications Secretary before moving into the Planning & Development Services Department. Thank you for all you do Rhiannon and

congratulations on this milestone.

2019 Strategic Plan Adopted

The Board has adopted its 2019 Strategic Plan. The plan focuses on objectives and priority projects in four key priority areas: governance excellence, safety and preparedness, economic health and management excellence. A copy of the plan is available on the RDEK’s website www.rdek.bc.ca.

Engineering Services Contract Awarded for East Side Lake Windermere Water Projects

MPE Engineering has been awarded the Engineering Services Contract for required and optional work on 2019-2020 East Side Lake Windermere Water Projects.

Support for Expanding Acceptable Products in Recycling Regulation

The Chair has signed a letter from the Thompson Nicola Regional District requesting the Minister of Environment include paper and packaging products from the industrial, commercial and institutional sectors in the BC Recycling Regulation. Currently, the program only accepts residentially generated paper and packaging.

Columbia Valley Economic Development Strategic Plan Adopted

The Board has adopted a new strategic plan for the Columbia Valley Community Economic Development Service. The plan identifies strategic priorities and goals through 2021.

RDEK To Continue To Support Community Energy Manager Program

The RDEK will participate in funding year seven of the Community Energy Manager program up to a maximum of $20,000. Other confirmed funding partners include BC Hydro and Fortis.

Central Subregion Landfill Operation Contract Extension

Staff have been authorized to negotiate a five-year extension to the Central Subregion Landfill Operations Contract with Green for Life.

Discretionary Grants in Aid (DGIA)

The following organizations will receive grants:

• The BC Wildlife Federation will receive $1,000 from the Electoral Area A DGIA account and $1,000 from the Electoral Area C DGIA account to go toward a Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance Program.

• The East Kootenay Performing Arts Festival Society will receive $500 from the Electoral Area B, $5,400 from the Electoral Area C, $1,400 from the Electoral Area E and $200 from the Electoral Area F DGIA accounts for the 2020 Performing Arts BC Provincial Festival being held in Cranbrook in June.

• The Wardner Community Association will receive $789.72 from the Electoral Area C DGIA account for a new battery for the AED machine in the Wardner Community Hall.

• The Columbia Basin Environmental Education Network will receive $1,000 from the Electoral Area C, $500 from the Electoral Area E, $500 from the Electoral Area F and $500 from the Electoral Area G DGIA accounts for the 2019 Wild Voices for Kids Program.

NEW ONLINE PORTAL TESTS INTERNET SPEED

East Kootenay residents and property owners are being urged to try out a new online testing portal which measures internet connection speeds.

It’s all part of the Regional Broadband Committee’s work to advocate for highspeed internet for residents and businesses. Residents can access the testing portal and run the performance test at:

https://performance.cira.ca/columbiabasin.

Participants provide their location and hit start.

The test generally takes less than one minute to run.

