Highlights from the RDEK monthly board meeting

Letter to be Sent to Minister of

Transportation and Infrastructure

In light of the Board’s concerns regarding the conditions on the roads in the East Kootenay, a letter will be sent to the Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure requesting a review of the winter maintenance standards. The Board is also seeking historical data on the number and location of motor vehicle collisions or incidents in the East Kootenay, including those on secondary roads.

Second Public Hearing – Moyie Wireless Communication Facility

The Board reconsidered the results of the public hearing held on December 19, 2017 regarding Bylaw No. 2816 and the Moyie Community Association’s application to rezone its property in Moyie townsite to facilitate the construction of a new wireless communication facility. Although the land that is subject to the bylaw amendment is no longer the first choice for the siting of a new tower, it may be required in the event that other options do not proceed. Accordingly, the Board decided to hold a second hearing to gather the views of residents. The public hearing will be held on Tuesday, March 6th at 7:00 PM at the Moyie Community Hall.

Wasa Area Commercial and Industrial Development Permits

Lands zoned for commercial and light industrial development in the area covered by the Wasa and Area Official Community Plan are now subject to new development permit requirements for the form and character of new construction. The purpose of the development permit area is to ensure that new commercial and light industrial construction meets specific standards for the design and appearance of buildings, landscaping, exterior lighting and signage.

Engineering Services Contract Awarded for Windermere Water Upgrade Project

The next step in the Windermere Water Upgrade Project is to engage an engineering consultant to design the water main connection between Windermere and the Parr Utilities Treatment Plant. The engineering services contract for this piece of the project has been awarded to WSP Canada Inc.

Contract Awarded for Debris Flow Mitigation Project

The engineering services contract with Northwest Hydraulic Consultants for the Fairmont Creek Debris Flow Mitigation Project has been amended to include the redesign and additional enhancement work in order to complete the project. The planned work includes enlarging the proposed debris traps and constructing permanent access routes to the debris traps. Construction was expected to begin last fall; however, had to be delayed to 2018 due to the wildfires.

Funding for Improvements at Wycliffe Regional Park and Exhibition Grounds

$30,000 of the BC Hydro payment-in-lieu-of-taxes for the Aberfeldie Dam will be allocated to Regional Parks for Wycliffe Regional Park and Wycliffe Exhibition Grounds for improvement projects including replacement of a tractor, improvements to the dressage area and new outhouses.

RDEK to Submit Resolution to AKBLG Regarding Feeding of Wildlife

The Board will submit a resolution to the Association of Kootenay and Boundary Local Governments 2018 Annual General Meeting calling on the Province to amend the Wildlife Act to prohibit the intentional feeding of problem wildlife.

RDEK to Provide Building & Plumbing Inspection Services for Village of Canal Flats

Following a request from the Village of Canal Flats, the RDEK will now be providing building and plumbing inspection services for the community. The Village and RDEK have entered into a five-year agreement for the term February 1, 2018 to December 31, 2022.

Regional Parks Plan Amended

The RDEK’s Regional Parks plan has been amended to remove West Fernie Thomson Regional Park as an Electoral Area A Regional Park. The park is now part of the City Fernie as part of the West Fernie Servicing & Restructure Project.

Water System Utility Advisory Commission Appointments

Sherry Avery, Oliver Egan, Nicole Frechette, Robert McClinton and Barry Swan have been appointed to the newly created East Side Lake Windermere Water System Utility Advisory Commission (UAC).

Rob Dickson, Bruce Kaufman, Tom McRae and Brett Redpath have all been re-appointed to the Spur Valley UAC.

UACs provide advice to the Board and Electoral Area Director on the operation of their community water systems.

Library Board Appointment

June Vandenbergh has been re-appointed to the Cranbrook Public Library Board to represent Electoral Area C as a Trustee.

Funding Boost for Wasa Memorial Garden

The Wasa & District Historical Association will receive an operational grant of up to $1,500 for the operation of the Wasa Memorial Garden. In addition, the operating agreement will be amended to include provisions for an annual operating grant based on the RDEK’s Five-Year Financial Plan.

Discretionary Grants-in-Aid (DGIA)

The Fernie Chamber of Commerce will receive $3,000 from the Electoral Area A DGIA account for the 2018 Griz Days Winter Festival.

Jaffray Elementary Junior Secondary School will receive $3,000 from the Electoral Area B DGIA account for the purchase of cross country ski equipment.

The Moyie Community Association will receive $1,000 from the Electoral Area C DGIA account to replace aging signage on the Moyie River indicating the section of river from the bridge at the south end of Moyie to the USA border is closed to motorized watercraft.

The Steeplesview Reading Centre Association will receive $1,800 from the Electoral Area C DGIA account for the purchase of new books and operational support for the Association.

PUBLIC HEARINGS

Tuesday, March 6, 2018 – 7:00pm

Moyie Community Hall – 9322 Tavistock Street, Moyie

Bylaw No. 2816 cited as “Moyie & Area Land Use Bylaw No. 2070, 2008 – Amendment Bylaw No. 15, 2017 (Moyie / Moyie Community Association)” will amend the text of the Bylaw to permit a wireless communication facility on Lots 2, 3 & 4, Block 5, District Lot 756, Kootenay District, Plan 681.

NEXT BOARD MEETINGS

Thursday March 1, 2018

Committee Meetings TBA

Friday March 2, 2018

RDEK Board Meeting 9:00 AM