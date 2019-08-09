Highlights of the August FDEK board meeting

10-Year Service Awards

Two RDEK employees were recognized for their 10-years of service at this month’s Board Meeting. Lionel Parent is an Operations Maintenance Worker in our Environmental Services Department. Shaun Thompson is a GIS Technician in our Engineering Services Department. Thank you Lionel and Shaun for your decade of service to our region!

RDI Research Proposal Accepted

The research proposal from the Columbia Basin Rural Development Institute (RDI) to identify investment readiness and improve understanding of employment lands has been approved by the Board. The Investment Lands Inventory and Investment Attraction Collateral research project is part of the RDI’s approved funding from the BC Rural Dividend Fund.

Report to be Prepared on Livestock Emergency Reponse Trailer

The Board has asked staff to prepare a report on options for accepting a livestock emergency response trailer from the BC Association of Cattle Feeders. The Association is in the process of acquiring a trailer in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture and hopes to store it in the area to assist first responders with safely rescuing livestock in emergency events. The report from staff on options will come back to the Board for consideration at a future meeting.

Funding to Support Columbia Valley Physician Recruitment Initiative

The Board has re-allocated $20,000 in funding within the Columbia Valley Economic Development Service project budget to go to the 2019 Columbia Valley Physician Recruitment Initiative.

2020 Board Meeting Schedule Approved

The RDEK has approved its 2020 Board Meeting Schedule. Meetings will be held at 9:00am on the following dates:

• January 10

• February 14

• March 6

• April 3

• May 1

• May 29

• July 3

• August 7

• September 4

• October 2

• November 6

• December 4

Committee meetings will be held the Thursday immediately prior to the Board Meetings. Agendas for both Board and Committee meetings are posted on the Agendas page on www.rdek.bc.ca.

Discretionary Grants in Aid (DGIA)

The following organizations will receive grants:

• Little Mittens Animal Rescue – Wildlife Rehabilitation Phase 1 will receive $2,000 from the Electoral Area E, $1,500 from the Electoral Area F, and $1,000 from the Electoral Area G DGIA accounts for its wildlife rescue facility in Golden.

• SQx Dance Company will receive $500 from the Electoral Area B DGIA account for its Anti-Bullying Movement Program at the Jaffray Elementary Junior Secondary School.

• The City of Cranbrook will receive $2,000 from the Electoral Area C DGIA account for its Mosquito Control Program.

• The Kootenay CARP Chapter 23 will receive $1,500 from the Electoral Area C DGIA account for its upcoming 2019 Forever Young Seniors’ Expo.

• The Village of Canal Flats will receive $1,500 from the Electoral Area F DGIA account for the Canal Flats Community Pavilion and Public Washrooms project.

• The Windermere Elementary School will receive $500 from the Electoral Area F and $200 from the Electoral Area G DGIA accounts for the Windermere School Fall Community Carnival.

PANORAMA & AREA OFFICIAL COMMUNITY PLAN – SURVEY #2

The questions within this survey are targeted questions on a variety of topics that the RDEK would like feedback on. The questions were developed based on community input, information provided by Panorama Mountain Resort and areas of interest for the RDEK.

• WHEN: Survey closes September 2, 2019

• SURVEY LINK: https://engage.rdek.bc.ca/panorama-area-ocp?tool=survey_tool#tool_tab

EVACUATION NOTIFICATION

The Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) is introducing a new Evacuation Notification System (ENS) powered by Voyent Alert! to keep residents and property owners informed in case of evacuation orders or alerts during critical events such as wildfires, floods or hazardous materials incidents. The notification system will only be used for evacuation alerts or orders in the East Kootenay.

To receive notifications via text or phone, registration is available online at:

• https://ca.voyent-alert.com/vras/register.html. Choose “My Locations” from the menu to add locations. For those who use a smart phone, the Voyent Alert! app can also be downloaded from the Apple App or Google Play stores. Important Note: when you are registering, you must enter at least one address/location in the East Kootenay in order to receive alerts. This service is available to all residents and property owners in the East Kootenay. Whether you live in a municipality, a rural area, or you own a second home here, you will receive a notification if you have subscribed and there is an evacuation alert or order affecting your chosen locations.

