Highway 1 is closed from Revelstoke to Golden due to avalanche hazards. (DriveBC)

Highway 1 is closed from Revelstoke to Golden due to avalanche hazards. (DriveBC)

Highway 1 closed from Revelstoke and Golden due to avalanche hazard

The highway will be closed until at least 9 p.m.

Highway 1 from Revelstoke to Golden is closed in both directions.

Due to heavy snowfall, the stretch of the highway to closed because it’s a high avalanche hazard area. A detour is not available.

The area is expecting 20 to 30 centimetres of snow today under the winter storm warning.

The next update isn’t until 9 p.m., according to DriveBC.

READ MORE: Winter storm warning continues for Coquihalla, Highway 3, Okanagan Connector

READ MORE: Few disruptions at Kelowna airport; weather could impact more flights

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AvalancheBreaking NewsGoldenKelownaOkanaganRevelstokeWinter

Previous story
Good riddance: Most Canadians feel 2022 was worse than 2021, poll suggests

Just Posted

A person makes their way through the Sandy Hill neighbourhood of Ottawa, on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Storms, extreme weather shut down power and strand holiday travellers across Canada

The winner of chair, presented by Derm Kennedy, was Jill Walgren. Submitted photo
Raffle helps fund Kimberley Nordic Club scholarship

Extreme cold this week has stalled several lifts at Kootenay ski hills. Kimberley Alpine Resort file
Extreme cold has many lifts shut down at Kootenay ski hills

B.C. pre-Christmas storm is expected to turn icy beginning Thursday (Dec. 22) as remaining snow hardens and freezing rain falls. (Sergey Gorbachev/ Pixabay)
‘Potentially dangerous’: Arctic front bringing icy winds, freezing rain to much of B.C.