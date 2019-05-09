Highway 1 closed near Revelstoke tomorrow for avalanche control

Expect individual closures east of Revelstoke for up to two hours

  • May. 9, 2019 5:15 p.m.
  • News

Highway 1 will be closed tomorrow for avalanche control east of Revelstoke.

The work is planned between Glacier Park West Boundary and Hemlock Grove Boardwalk for 6.1 km (West Boundary of Glacier National Park to 6 km east of West Boundary of Glacier National Park). Starting at 2:00 p.m. until 6:30 PM the road will be closed. Control activity will be between Beaver Valley Road and Hemlock Groave. Expect individual closures up to two hours. There is no detour.

 

