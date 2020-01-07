Highway 3, Kootenay Pass closed due to avalanche hazard

The avalanche rating for the Kootenay Boundary region is currently high

Drive BC is reporting a closure of Highway 3 through Kootenay Pass due to a high avalanche hazard between West Avalanche Gate and East Avalanche Gate for 18 km. The road is closed and an assessment is currently in progress. The estimated time of opening is not currently available.

According to Drive BC, motorists can detour from Nelson to Creston, although the estimated Kootenay Lake ferry travel time is 2.5 hours. Be sure to check Drive BC for updates.

Avalanche Canada is also reporting high danger ratings in the Kootenay Boundary region for the next two days.

“Intense stormy conditions are expected for Tuesday. Natural and human triggered avalanches will be very likely to occur and they could reach the valley bottom. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended,” says Avalanche Canada.

Winter storm warnings have swept across the province over the past several days, and Environment Canada is issuing several winter storm and snowfall warnings across the Kootenay region. The Elk Valley is expected to get hit with 25cm of snow in the next 24 hours.

