Collision shuts highway in both directions about 10 kilmotres east of that community

One person has been taken to hospital in critical condition following a crash that has closed Highway 3 south of Cranbrook.

Few details are available, so far, but according to DriveBC, Highway 3 and Highway 95 and closed in both directions about 10 kilometres east of Yahk.

Five ambulances, including one air ambulance, were dispatched.

No detours are available. Estimated time the road will re-open is 6 p.m.

More information as it becomes available.