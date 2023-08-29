Highways crews are en route to reports of a rock slide near North Beach Road, north of Summerland. (Facebook photo from Tahea Mack)

Highways crews are en route to reports of a rock slide near North Beach Road, north of Summerland. (Facebook photo from Tahea Mack)

Highway 97 still closed due to rock slide north of Summerland

Next update will be at noon on Tuesday morning

UPDATE: Tuesday

Highway 97 north of Summerland remains closed Tuesday pending a geotechnical assessment, said DriveBC. The next update will take place at noon.

The rock slide took place on Monday around 2 p.m. sending large boulders and power lines onto the highway at North Beach Road near La Punta Norte Guest Inn. No injuries have been reported. The detour is said to take over three hours.

Update: 10 p.m.

Highway 97 north of Summerland remains closed through the night and until morning due to a landslide at North Beach Road. The next update will be 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, said DriveBC.

People are taking to social media saying they are stranded in Kelowna and staying the night while others took the detour through Hwy 97C, Hwy 5A and through Highway 33 saying it took them nearly three hours.

UPDATE: 6 p.m.

Highway 97 north of Summerland remains closed due to a landslide at North Beach Road Monday afternoon.

The next update is at 7 p.m.

A power outage in the area is impacting about 85 customers, said BC Hydro.

Huge boulders came crashing down, bringing with it power lines onto the highway around 2:20 p.m.

ORIGINAL

An assessment is in progress following of a landslide at North Beach Road north of Summerland.

The incident was reported by DriveBC on Monday, Aug. 28 around 2:20 p.m. Highways crews have arrived and are waiting for a geotechnical assessment.

According to the report, all lanes of the highway are blocked in both directions.

While the roadblock affects 0.3 kilometres, the detours in effect are considerably longer. DriveBC lists Highway 97C, Highway 5A, Highway 3 and Highway 33 for detours.

The next update is expected around 5 p.m.

To report a typo, email:
newsroom@summerlandreview.com.


newsroom@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Highway 97landslideSummerland

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: West Kelowna wildfire remains out of control at 12,635 hectares
Next story
Businesses, politicians appeal for solutions to tackle rising crime, thefts in Cranbrook

Just Posted

Kimberley Dynamiters head coach, general manager Derek Stuart discusses his new roster and the team’s ambition to win the Teck Cup again this season. Paul Rodgers file.
Dynamiters GM discusses roster, ambitions for back-to-back Teck Cups

Tanya Finley addresses the crowd at the Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce during a forum on crime in the community.Trevor Crawley photo.
Businesses, politicians appeal for solutions to tackle rising crime, thefts in Cranbrook

City of Kimberley addresses frequently asked questions from residents regarding the new curbside organic waste pick-up program. Paul Rodgers photo.
City addresses curbside organic waste collection FAQs

Clockwise from top left: Manav Basyal and Biren Majhi have opened the new Baker 89 in downtown Cranbrook. Left to right — Ram Tiwari, Biren Majhi, Manav Basyal and Sooni Tiwari (front); Wloka Farms in Creston is expanding their storage facility located right behind the fruit stand; Brian Donald is the general manager at Craftsman Collision; Last week the iconic Hudson’s Bay Store in downtown Banff closed its doors.
Kootenay Regional Business Round-Up