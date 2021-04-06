Highways contractor Mainroad seeks feedback on this winter’s service

Mainroad wants your feedback on service levels this past winter. Mainroad image

Mainroad, the highways contractor for the East Kootenay region, wants to know your feelings about highway maintenance this past winter. They would like area residents to respond by April 24, 2021. You can fill out the survey here.

The survey only takes about five minutes to fill out and asks you to rate as excellent; good; fair; poor or no opinion on service during snow events. It also asks what source you rely on for weather information during the winter and more.

Mainroad will use information collected from the survey to assess and adjust service levels.

The East Kootenay Service Area is 3,673 lane kilometers including 106 bridges (seven of which are bridge-size culverts), 45 retaining walls, 4,100 culverts, four tunnels (one rock tunnel and three pedestrian underpasses), 11,000 signs and 11 rest areas.

Mainroad East Kootenay Contracting LP is responsible for the maintenance of British Columbia’s provincial highways and roads between Radium Hot Springs (North), Goatfel (West), Alberta (East) and the U.S. border (South).

