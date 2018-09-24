Hockey league gets $1.4M for assistance program after Humboldt Broncos crash

Program will help players, families, coaches and volunteers after the shock of the deadly crash

A program set up to deal with mental health issues in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League after the Humboldt Broncos bus crash has received about $1.4 million in donations.

The assistance program was set up in the days after the April crash to support players, families, coaches and volunteers across the 12-team league.

It’s meant to help people recover from shock and trauma after a collision between the Broncos junior hockey team bus and a transport truck left 16 people dead and 13 others injured.

READ MORE: Humboldt Broncos emerge from tragedy

The program received support from Federated Co-operatives Limited and 22Fresh Apparel, a clothing company.

Officials say Co-op and its retail stores have now donated about $768,000.

The league also partnered with the Canadian Red Cross and Homewood Health to provide mental health assistance and counselling.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.