A bullet hole is seen in the windshield of an RCMP vehicle approximately 4 km from Vancouver International Airport after a one person was killed during a shooting outside the international departures terminal at the airport, in Richmond, B.C., Sunday, May 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A bullet hole is seen in the windshield of an RCMP vehicle approximately 4 km from Vancouver International Airport after a one person was killed during a shooting outside the international departures terminal at the airport, in Richmond, B.C., Sunday, May 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Homicide team IDs man in fatal YVR shooting as police grapple with spate of gang violence

Man, 20, charged in separate fatal shooting Burnaby over the weekend

A man has been charged in the fatal shooting of another man in Burnaby on Saturday evening, RCMP announced at a press conference Monday (May 10).

Ahmed Tahir, 20, has been charged in the homicide of a 19-year-old man in the fatal shooting linked to the Lower Mainland’s ongoing gang violence problem. Another man, who police said was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time, was also injured.

Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU-BC) Asst. Comm. Manny Mann said Saturday night’s homicide was yet another “brazen daylight shooting.”

Supt. Dwayne McDonald, head of E Division, spoke to Sunday afternoon’s fatal shooting at Vancouver International Airport.

“The suspects, as they left the scene, were engaged by members of the Richmond RCMP and shot at the responding police vehicles,” he said. “For obvious reasons concerning public safety and the impact that returning fire… the members had to pull back from that pursuit.

He defended Richmond RCMP’s decision to stop pursuing the suspects’ vehicle.

“When criminals commit crimes, they don’t play by the rules. They don’t obey the speed limit, they don’t stop for police and they drive at high, reckless speeds in order to get away,” McDonald said.

Supt. Dave Chauhan, head of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, said that the man killed in the airport shooting was Karman Grewal. Grewal, then 25, was identified by Surrey RCMP in 2017 as a man to avoid for his links to gang conflict.

READ MORE: Surrey RCMP release photos of five intended victims in recent shootings

Mann said he couldn’t get into specifics about which gangs were involved in which recent shootings.

“Over the years as these gang conflicts have continued there’s been more and more groups being formed, which has resulted in more conflict, in more people being involved,” he said, adding that recent years have seen a worrying trend of more youth involved in organized crime.

Mann said the public can expect to see more police activity in some Lower Mainland neighbourhoods.

“If you see any suspicious persons or vehicles in your neighbourhood, that don’t belong, call us,” he said.

McDonald sought to assure residents fearful after days of high-profile violence in their communities. Aside from the two homicides this weekend, there was a shooting May 3 at a mall in Langley that left one victim with life-threatening injuries, as well as the fatal shooting of a BC Corrections officer in Delta on May 1.

And last month, gang member Harpreet Singh Dhaliwal, 31, was killed in Coal Harbour on April 17, Bailey McKinney, 20, was killed in a targeted shooting at a Coquitlam park on April 19 and UN Gang member and former MMA fighter Todd Gouwenberg, 46, was shot dead at the Langley Sportsplex on April 21.

A woman was injured in a shooting in Burnaby on May 2, while another woman was shot dead on May 4 in Surrey .

READ MORE: Solving public shootings a ‘top priority’ for Metro Vancouver police

“We have faced multiple shootings and murders in the last couple days in the Lower Mainland,” McDonald said. He assured residents that all levels of policing are “committed to your safety.”

He said that police chiefs are meeting with Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth to talk strategy in the ongoing gang wars. B.C. announced $8.6 million in grants for communities and families dealing with gun and gang violence on Saturday.

READ MORE: Man killed in brazen daylight shooting at Vancouver airport

READ MORE: Police say gang conflict in Metro Vancouver may be behind shooting death at airport

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. gang problem

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada’s privacy watchdog investigating Pornhub over alleged non-consensual content
Next story
Review of federal prison isolation units ‘not adequate,’ new study says

Just Posted

Trickle Creek Golf Resort sets opening date for May 14. Paul Rodgers photos.
Trickle Creek looking good and green for May 14 opening

Trickle Creek Golf Resort has wintered well and will open its gates… Continue reading

F.W. Green Memorial Home in Cranbrook. Photo courtesy Google Streetview.
Plan for future expansion of F.W. Green Home taking shape

Capital projects underway at East Kootenay Regional Hospital, per update from Interior Health

The city checks turbidity levels in Mark Creek daily.
As freshet picks up, different areas of Kimberley will have clearer water

We are entering the time of year when turbidity in Kimberley’s water… Continue reading

Five-year-old Bayne Krause poses for a photo with his mom Marianne. Bayne’s shirt reads, ‘I have Cystic Fibrosis. Help keep me healthy, please social distance.’ Photo: Laurie Tritschler
West Kootenay mom promotes awareness of cystic fibrosis

Marianne Krause wants people to know what it’s like for her five-year-old son to live with CF

The higher elevation melt is getting underway as rivers such as Mark Creek in Kimberley are running faster. Paul Rodgers file
Snow packs down just below normal in East and West Kootenay

The West Kootenay in particular had below normal precipitation in April

A bullet hole is seen in the windshield of an RCMP vehicle approximately 4 km from Vancouver International Airport after a one person was killed during a shooting outside the international departures terminal at the airport, in Richmond, B.C., Sunday, May 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Homicide team IDs man in fatal YVR shooting as police grapple with spate of gang violence

Man, 20, charged in separate fatal shooting Burnaby over the weekend

The B.C. legislature went from 85 seats to 87 before the 2017 election, causing a reorganization with curved rows and new desks squeezed in at the back. The next electoral boundary review could see another six seats added. (Black Press files)
B.C. election law could add six seats, remove rural protection

North, Kootenays could lose seats as cities gain more

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating the shooting of an Indigenous woman in the Ucluelet First Nation community of Hitacu. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. First Nation wants ‘massive change’ after its 3rd police shooting in less than a year

Nuu-chah-nulth woman recovering from gunshot wounds in weekend incident near Ucluelet

Nurse Gurinder Rai, left, administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Maria Yule at a Fraser Health drive-thru vaccination site, in Coquitlam, B.C., on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The site is open for vaccinations 11 hours per day to those who have pre-booked an appointment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID vaccine bookings to open for adults 40+, or 18+ in hotspots, across B.C.

Only people who have registered will get their alert to book

(Doris Mah/Facebook)
Rallies against anti-Asian racism to mark national day of action, virtually and in-person

Doris Mah wants all levels of government to take action

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Dr. Victoria Lee, CEO of Fraser Health, hosts an update on efforts to contain B.C.’s COVID-19 transmission in Surrey and the Fraser Valley and protect hospitals in the Lower Mainland, May 6, 2021. (B.C. government video)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate slowing, 20 more people die

Deaths include two people in their 40s, two in their 50s

The real estate boom across the Okanagan has not felt a negative impact from the coronavirus impact on our national economy. (Contributed)
Booming year ahead, says Kootenay Association of Realtors

Strong real estate sales continue throughout Kootenays

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds are in the Comox Valley for their annual spring training. Photo by Erin Haluschak
Suspected bird strike on Snowbirds plane during training in B.C.

Pilot followed protocols and landed the aircraft on the ground without any problems

Most Read