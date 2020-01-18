Horgan cancels event in northern B.C. due to security concerns, says Fraser Lake mayor

The premier will still be visiting the city, but the location and day will not be made public

Premier John Horgan’s visit to Fraser Lake in northern B.C., scheduled for Saturday, was cancelled due to security reasons, according to the mayor.

Mayor Sarrah Storey announced the change in plans in a post on her social media earlier this week.

“Those that have threatened and made this not an enjoyable event from other areas are to blame for this event not being public now, not the Premiers staff whose job it is to protect the community and the Premier,” she said.

Horgan will still be visiting the district, but the location and day he visits will not be made public.

“He will meet as many of the community as he can,” Storey said.

The mayor’s announcement was met with criticism from one Facebook user, Scott Palfenier, who said that it sounds like she was sticking up for Horgan and not the people of Fraser Lake.

The mayor, however, said she was putting the community first by bringing the premier into Fraser Lake to help the region grow.

Some people expressed their sadness about not being able to voice their opinions to Horgan.

Meanwhile, Horgan was still scheduled to be in Fort St. James on Saturday to make an announcement about the new hospital in the district, at the local community centre around 3:30 p.m.

Following the announcement, he’ll be attending the Nak’azdli Winter Classic 2020 Saturday afternoon. This marks the second year Nak’azdli has hosted a BCMML outdoor game, this year between the Cariboo Cougars and Vancouver North West Hawks.

