NDP Leader John Horgan is silhouetted against a reflector as he addresses the media during an election campaign stop in Coquitlam, B.C. Tuesday, September 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

NDP Leader John Horgan is silhouetted against a reflector as he addresses the media during an election campaign stop in Coquitlam, B.C. Tuesday, September 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Horgan urges B.C. to celebrate end of 2020 safely in last statement of the year

Ring in the New Year virtually, says B.C.’s premier

In likely his last statement of a tumultuous year, B.C.’s Premier John Horgan says that the rolling out of COVID-19 vaccinations is cause to celebrate for New Year’s Eve – but is asking that British Columbians follow the rules.

“In the months ahead, vaccines will be available to all British Columbians who want them,” Horgan said Thursday (Dec. 31). “Until then, however, we must redouble our efforts to fight the pandemic and keep ourselves and others healthy and safe.”

ALSO READ: B.C. cuts off New Year’s Eve liquor sales at 8 p.m.

On Wednesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry tweaked ongoing health orders – which include a ban on all social gatherings – to include a ban on liquor sales from 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve until 9 a.m. on Jan. 1.

The ban is intended to curb celebrations, which pose increased risk for transmission of the novel coronavirus.

Horgan called 2020 a year of hardship and heartbreak, as well as one filled with lessons.

“We have learned time and again how strong and resilient we are when we come together in common purpose,” he said.

“We saw this in the spring, when we flattened the COVID-19 infection rate and restarted our social and economic activities over the summer. We are seeing this again now, as we work together with our public health experts and front-line and essential workers to battle the second wave of COVID-19.”

He added that in the months ahead vaccines will be available to all British Columbians who want them. Rolled out earlier this month, immunization is only available to health-care workers on the front lines and some seniors in long-term care homes.

“There are better days ahead. By taking care of each other, we will get through this.”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. has its first confirmed case of COVID-19 variant from the U.K.

Just Posted

MP for Kootenay-Columbia Rob Morrison looks back on 2020. (Submitted)
Recapping a year of challenges in the Kootenays and Ottawa

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison reflects on the last 12 months as a new year looms

Wolf photo by Brian Hay
2020 hunting season review and wildlife update: Part I

This is Part I of a three-part series by F.J. Hurtak, looking at the issues of the 2020 hunting and wildlife management seasons, which will appear in the Cranbrook Townsman over the next issues

Above, President Steven Royer and VP Larry Armstrong present to Heather Smith.
Mark Creek Lions donate to Food Bank

The Mark Creek Lions Club recently donated $1000 to the Kimberley Food… Continue reading

A bakery employee wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 helps a customer at a take-out window in Vancouver on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
57 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Twenty-eight people have died in the region since the pandemic began

A recent collision between a logging truck and a Ford F350 on a forest service road near Invermere is shining a light on the importance of backroad safety and communication in B.C. Luckily, no one was injured in this particular incident. (File Photo)
Collision between Ford F-350, logging truck sheds light on backroad safety

Contractors, search and rescue calling for use of radios on forest service roads

Kenton Lane, president of the Kimberley Trails Society, riding his electric fat bike on a freshly groomed trail in the Lois Creek Trails. Paul Rodgers photo.
Custom grooming machine boosts Kimberley’s growing fat bike scene

Fat biking, like many other outdoor sports, has seen a big uptick… Continue reading

NDP Leader John Horgan is silhouetted against a reflector as he addresses the media during an election campaign stop in Coquitlam, B.C. Tuesday, September 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Horgan urges B.C. to celebrate end of 2020 safely in last statement of the year

Ring in the New Year virtually, says B.C.’s premier

(Clockwise from top left) Lily Nay and Ida Jenns; Lindsey Ellett; Jacob Mattson; North Island Bantam Eagles; Sebastian Gylander. (Black Press Media, submitted)
From marathons to lengthy swims, B.C. athletes persevered through 2020

These athletes battled through hardships to achieve their goals

B.C.’s Fraser Valley is a major source of Canada’s blueberry exports. (Maple Ridge News)
U.S. blueberry trade action could affect 800 B.C. growers

Province joins federal response to investigation

Bacon, an eight-month-old puppy, is in a splint after she was kicked by a random stranger on Christmas Day on Beecher Bay Reserve in East Sooke. (Facebook/Ronnie Marie Tejano)
B.C. puppy left with fractured leg after stranger kicked her on Christmas Day

‘Bacon’ currently in splint, X-ray and surgery bill to cost approximately $5,700

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 speaks with a woman using a plastic bag to cover her mouth, as the snow-covered north shore mountains and a gantry crane at the Port of Vancouver are seen in the distance, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
British Columbians hang on to silver linings of pandemic world

Gratitude and appreciation for ‘the important things in life’ at the top of the list

A woman peers into a bakery’s window, where a gingerbread city is displayed, in Burnaby, B.C. on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C. man spends Christmas in jail after disobeying gathering ban 12 times in 3 months

‘Our officers issued multiple warnings and issued tickets to this man over several weeks’

FILE – A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Monday, May 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canada to require arriving airline passengers to provide proof of negative COVID test

Mandatory 14-day quarantine remains in effect

Most Read