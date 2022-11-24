Horror Fest organizers launch new event society Original Goat Production

Natalie Skokan and Chantel Delaney have been putting on events together for the past six years, including the ever-popular Kimberley Horror Fest.

For the past three years they’ve been discussing making that partnership more official and at Horror Fest earlier in November, they announced the launch of their new enterprise Original Goat Production.

“We have some big plans for our events that will be much more possible if we are a registered society,” Delaney told the Bulletin. “We could benefit from a wider range of arts grants to help us grow. Our goal is to develop more music and arts related events in Kimberley.”

The name of the society, as many great things do, stems originally from an inside joke between the two friends.

“A lot of our early planning sessions for Horror Fest — our first collaboration — took place at Over Time Beer Works so by the time we were done our meetings we would have come up with some pretty hilarious ideas, many of which involved goats, so it became an on-going joke,” Delaney explained.

Original Goat’s next event is the return of Jingles for Jackets, a holiday fundraiser which was started last year by Skokan and Chelsea Vanderwerff.

Last year’s inaugural event happened during a tough time for Kimberley, following the multiple arsons that rocked the community, and was a much needed heart-warming gathering that raised around 800 pieces of winter clothing and $1,000 for the Kimberley Food Bank. Music was led by pianist Arne Sahlen and the Kimberley Ladies Choir.

This year this free, family-friendly event takes place on December 22 at 6:30 p.m in the Platzl. Local musicians will lead the crowd singing Christmas carols and Delaney said that they hope to raise even more this year, with warm clothes donated to the Salvation Army and money raised again going to the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank.

All expenses for the event are covered by their sponsor Oliver McQuaid Mortgage Broker, allowing 100 per cent of donations to go directly to charity.

“It is a very sweet event,” Delaney said, calling it the “antithesis of Horror Fest.”

Going forward, Delaney said Original Goat is planning some concerts, photography events and other film events for 2023, including, of course, the seventh-annual Kimberley Horror Fest.

This past year’s Horror Fest took place on November 5, and marked a return to form following two years the event had to be heavily altered due to COVID restrictions, including a purely online event in 2020. Tickets sold out almost immediately and Delaney said the event was a real success.

“We were so relieved to get back to our usual format and capacity,” she said. “We love seeing everyone up on their feet dancing at the Gala. Coordinating it was a lot less stressful this year and we had a fantastic group of volunteers.

“The costumes were incredible too – we posted photos of them on our social media pages if anyone wants to check them out. It’s always so inspiring for us to see how much effort people put into their costumes for the event. It’s also inspiring to see the effort that goes into the films.”

There were eight films this year, most of which submitted by Kootenay locals, and included a fun blend of campy, comedic horror. All of the films are available to view on the Horror Fest YouTube channel.

“We were thrilled to receive them and are already excited about what we’ll get next year,” Delaney said, adding the generosity of their local business sponsors has allowed this event to achieve the success it has, particularly Over Time Beer Works and Bohemian Spirits.

“We have had the same sponsors every year since we started so that tells us they see the value in what we are doing, it is very encouraging and we are grateful for their continued support,” Delaney said.

Be sure to follow Original Goat Production on Facebook and Instagram to keep up to date on their upcoming events.



