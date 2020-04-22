A provincial burn ban is currently in effect, with all category two and three fires prohibited and further restrictions within some municipalities in place. File Photo

Hosmer homeowner ticketed after starting grass fire

A home owner in the Hosmer area was burning yard waste despite a provincial burn ban

Members of the Hosmer Fire Department responded to a grass fire in the Hosmer area on the afternoon of April 20.

The fire, which was spreading quickly, was responded to by a total of six firefighters and RCMP officers. According to reports from the Regional District of East Kootenay, a property owner in the area was burning yard waste, despite the fact that there is a provincial fire ban prohibiting such actions at the moment.

“When we arrived on scene, the fire had spread into the grass and onto two adjacent properties,” said Elk Valley and South Country Rural Fire and Rescue deputy chief Michael Hockley. “We were very lucky the situation wasn’t more serious and our firefighters did a good job of extinguishing the fire.”

No structures were impacted by the fire. However, since there is a fire ban currently in place for category two and three fires across the province, the home owner was ticketed for a Wildfire Act violation and received a fine of $1,150.

The RDEK would like to remind residents that while category two and three fires are banned, so too are fireworks and burn barrels. Within the City of Fernie, there is also a total fire ban which includes campfires.

“Every time we get sent to a call it puts our members and first responders at risk,” said Hockley. “There is no excuse for burning right now and we need East Kootenay residents to help us by respecting the open fire restrictions.”


