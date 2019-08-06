Hospital pharmacy relocation plan moves forward

Design contract awarded to relocate existing pharmacy department at regional hospital

A plan to relocate the pharmacy department at the East Kootenay Regional Hospital is moving ahead, according to an Interior Health Authority official.

Todd Mastel, the Director of Business Support with IHA, told the regional hospital district board that a report has identified space in the existing kitchen and cafeteria area that can be renovated to serve as the new pharmacy space.

“What we’re doing now, is we’ve awarded a design contract for a new pharmacy on that ward, the northwest corner o the structure,” Mastel told the Kootenay East Regional Hospital District Board. “The schematic design, the initial stage of the design, will look at a full pharmacy relocation to that area.”

The $1.4 million project has a May 2020 deadline, as existing standards for mixing and compounding in the current pharmacy space will not meet new national standards that are set to go into force next year.

“The detailed design, at least at this stage, will focus on the compounding and mixing stage only, to address the coming national standards,” Mastel added.

The master plan also looked at what space is available for expansion of oncology, dialysis and laboratory services, however, given the deadline for the incoming national standards, the pharmacy took highest priority.

Dean McKerracher, the mayor of Elkford and the chair of the KERHD, said he is happy to see the project move forward.

“At least we’re starting,” said McKerracher, after the meeting. “It’s not the four projects that we thought would happen; all along they’ve been telling me and our board that it’s probably only going to be two projects, but at the end of the day, the four is still in the line.”

There are options identified by the consultant for the other three priorities — oncology, dialysis, and the microbiology laboratory — however, it will likely involve an expanded footprint for the building, likely in the northern side of the facility, while the roof of the new ICU could also be utilized.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
A day after his heroic rescue of a woman from drowning, B.C. Good Samaritan dies

Just Posted

Hospital pharmacy relocation plan moves forward

Design contract awarded to relocate existing pharmacy department at regional hospital

Emergency response livestock trailer offered to RDEK

RDEK board welcomes emergency response livestock trailer, refers it to staff for further study

Volunteers needed for knapweed pull in Cherry Meadows Conservation Area

Helping hands needed totackle invasive weeds, make room for native plants to flourish

Crews continue to battle South Teepee fire

There has been minimal fire growth, however, more accurate mapping has it up to 25 hectares

UPDATE: Suspicious package deemed not a threat, downtown re-opened

As of 12:35 on Sunday, business returned to normal. Police re-opened the… Continue reading

‘Go back to your own country’: Woman says she was ‘assaulted’ at Banff National Park

Says incident has been reported to authorities

2 El Paso victims die at hospital, raising death toll to 22

Police still have not released a list of the victims of the attack

Raptors evacuated due to threatening Okanagan wildfire

Properties on evac alert due to Eagle Bluff wildfire, located north of Oliver in the Gallagher Lake

Trump says he wants stronger gun checks, gives few details

Trump spoke Monday from the White House about shootings that left 29 dead and dozens wounded

Three federal leaders march together at Vancouver Pride

Conservative Andrew Scheer was the only one missing

Salmon moved to B.C. hatchery as Fraser River landslide work continues

4,300 sockeye and chinook transported upstream of Big Bar

Manitoba RCMP set up new roadblock, abandon river search in hunt for B.C. fugitives

The roadblock is up at the community of Sundance

B.C. climber dies after falling from the Stawamus Chief near Squamish

RCMP say this is the second fatal fall from the mountain in six weeks

QUIZ: Put your knowledge of British Columbia to the test

In honour of B.C. Day, take this short quiz and see how much you know about our province

Most Read