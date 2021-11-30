Hostage freed, suspect dead after man flees into Edmonton home after bank robbery

A hostage situation in Edmonton that began when a man was allegedly fleeing a bank robbery has ended with the lone hostage released, and the suspect dead.
Police said late Monday afternoon that the man had entered a home on the city’s north side that was “not associated to him” and took an unknown number of hostages.
The bank robbery, they said, happened several blocks away.
In a news release later in the evening, police say the lone female hostage was released unharmed at around 5:30 p.m. after efforts by professional negotiators.
Police then entered the residence at approximately 6 p.m. and found the 36-year-old male suspect dead.
They say there were no others in the home.
—The Canadian Press