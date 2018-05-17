UPDATE: Fire and emergency personnel on the scene of structure fire in Kimberley

House is at corner of Boundary and Deer Park.

The Kimberley Fire Department and RCMP are on the scene of a structure fire at the corner of Boundary and Deer Park Avenue.

Deputy Chief John Adolphe says the fire has been safely extinguished. He added that cause of the fire is currently unknown and under investigation.

“The extent of the damage is hard to tell at this time, however it seems to be contained to the garage with limited extension into the rest of the structure,” said Adolphe.

The homeowner was not in the home at the time of the incident, however two dogs were located and are now in the care of Kimberley Animal Control.

Sgt. Chris Newel with Kimberley RCMP says that Emergency Support Services (ESS) will likely find a place for the homeowner to stay while investigations are ongoing.

Fortis BC and BC Hydro were also on scene to shut off power and gas to the home.

Sgt. Newel reminds those who are driving within the area of a fire emergency to be aware of the fact that driving over a fire hose and parking near a firetruck are finable offences.

“It could affect the water pressure and safety of all involved,” he said.