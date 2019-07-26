The vehicle’s windshield and roof were caved in by the impact with the hoverboard rider. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Hoverboard rider slams into car, escapes with scrapes and bruises

The crash took place Thursday night in Willoughby

A car slammed into a man on a hoverboard on 208th Street in Willoughby Thursday evening, caving in the windshield but leaving the victim with only minor injuries.

The crash took place at about 8:30 p.m., northbound at the intersection of 208th Street and 82nd Avenue, said Cpl. Craig van Herk of the Langley RCMP.

The rider on the hoverboard – a small electric scooter-type device controlled by the rider’s feet and posture – was heading north, as was the driver.

Police believe that at the intersection with 82nd, the hoverboard rider suddenly turned into the intersection.

The driver slammed into the hoverboard rider. The windshield and part of the car’s roof were crumpled by the impact.

“The pedestrian went up and over, basically,” said van Herk.

Police, firefighters, and multiple ambulances responded to the crash, and the 29-year-old Langley man on the hoverboard was taken to hospital.

Amazingly, he suffered no broken bones. Officers went to the hospital later to check on his condition and found he had suffered primarily scrapes and bruises.

The driver was not injured.

Alcohol and speed are not considered factors in the crash, and police are now trying to determine why the hoverboard rider suddenly veered into the intersection.

The investigation is ongoing, van Herk said.

Previous story
Past, present and future of Tobacco Plains

Just Posted

Kimberley City Council approves wireless communications tower on Concentrator Hill

The Freedom Mobile tower will be located approximately 1.5km east of the City.

Kimberley First Saturday August presents an Irish Ceili – Dance Party

Next Saturday, August 3, Kimberley First Saturday is pleased to present the… Continue reading

Still time to register for Columbia Basin Transboundary Conference

The One River, One Future conference will display history, arts and culture of the Columbia River.

Kimberley SunMine second quarter report

April, May and June’s production was 95.8% of projected, generating $52,692 in revenue.

Seniors Helping Seniors Trio Taxi now in service

The taxi will help Kimberley seniors to get fresh air, visit Farmers’ Market.

Photo spreading online is not B.C. fugitive Kam McLeod: RCMP

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky are at the centre of a nationwide manhunt after three killings in B.C.

Hoverboard rider slams into car, escapes with scrapes and bruises

The crash took place Thursday night in Willoughby

Past, present and future of Tobacco Plains

Ktunaxa Nation elder reflects on granddaughter’s election, speaks to the future of band

Province to ban Category 2 fires in Kootenay region

The prohibition covers open fires larger than a half metre tall and a half metre wide

VIDEO: B.C. woman captures up-close encounter with cougar in a tree

Big cat was in a tree overhead when barking dogs alerted Tracy Bruce

Ministers discuss energy issues at Cranbrook conference

Federal government also provides update on the status of the Dominion Coal Block

Search in northeast B.C. ends as Calgary man’s body recovered from Peace River

The 39-year-old was fishing in that area on May 29 when he was pulled under by a strong current

Supreme Court of Canada says military’s no-juries justice system constitutional

Court upholds the established system of military justice

The Way it Was

COURTESY OF THE KIMBERLEY HERITAGE MUSEUM ARCHIVES KIMBERLEY NEWS July 27, 1960… Continue reading

Most Read