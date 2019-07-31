The Huawei logo displayed at the main office of Chinese tech giant Huawei in Warsaw, Poland, on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. Poland’s Internal Security Agency has charged a Chinese manager at Huawei in Poland and one of its own former officers with espionage against Poland on behalf of China. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Huawei 5G wireless decision to wait until after vote: Canada

The issue arises as Canada and China are locked in a political dispute

Canadians won’t find out until after this fall’s federal election whether Chinese tech giant Huawei can provide equipment for the country’s next-generation 5G wireless network, Canada’s public safety minister said Tuesday.

Ralph Goodale said Canada needs more information from the United States about the nature of the potential security threat posed by the state-owned company. The election is Oct. 21.

Goodale commented after Canada and its Five Eyes intelligence allies wrapped up a meeting Tuesday that began with divisions over whether to let Huawei supply the equipment for the 5G system. The United States and Australia have banned Huawei, citing concerns it is an organ of Chinese military intelligence — a charge the company denies.

The issue arises as Canada and China are locked in a political dispute. China’s imprisonment of two Canadians is being seen as retaliation for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police’s decision to arrest Huawei senior executive Meng Wanzhou on a U.S. extradition warrant.

READ MORE: Canadian is detained in China on drug allegations: Chinese government

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. Grades 12s issued incorrect marks, final exam results in ‘tabulation anomaly’

Just Posted

Continuing questions on herbicide use in Kimberley

The use of herbicides in Kimberley has been in the news this… Continue reading

Quilts of Valour presented to Kimberley veterans

Cindy Postnikoff of Military Ames recently handed out two quilts of valour… Continue reading

Cranbrook fire department puts out two small wildfires

Deputy Director Scott Driver said early notification was key to putting them out quickly

Kimberley skier Molly Miller to attend Northern Michigan University

The local nordic ski racer hopes to ski for NCAA, attend law school.

First Nations, governments agree to bring salmon back to Upper Columbia River

The three-year commitment is being described as ‘historic’

WATCH: Motor Mountain Nationals classic car show in Kimberley

The annual car show featured over 100 classics.

B.C. Grades 12s issued incorrect marks, final exam results in ‘tabulation anomaly’

Province is working with post-secondary institutions to make sure admission isn’t affected

Ride-hailing company Kater ready to launch in B.C. as soon as rules permit

Vancouver-based firm to add traditional ride-hailing across Metro Vancouver by this fall

ICBC starts sign-up for new driver smartphone pilot project

‘Techpilot’ device records speed, braking, distractions

BC Coroners Service identifies victims of plane crash north of Port Hardy

One Canadian, two Americans and a German died in the crash

Toddler rescued by firefighters from hot car in Squamish parking lot

The child was assessed by paramedics and MCFD was contacted

About to post a police chase photo to Instagram? Maybe don’t, cops say

Posts could be seen by a suspect and may result in them targeting officers or evading capture

Minor injuries in float plane crash off Sunshine Coast

Three people were taken to hospital with ‘bumps and bruises’, RCMP says

Alberta man dies after plunge from B.C. waterfalls, marking second death in three months

RCMP say the 53-year-old Sherwood Park resident was hiking off marked trail

Most Read