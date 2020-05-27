Huawei executive loses court ruling, extradition case continues

Judge says allegations against Meng Wanzhou could constitute a crime in Canada

A B.C. Supreme Court judge has ruled against a Huawei executive wanted on fraud charges in the United States.

Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes says in a decision released today that the allegations against Meng Wanzhou could constitute a crime in Canada.

The ruling means the court will continue to hear other arguments in the extradition case, including whether Meng’s arrest at the Vancouver airport in December 2018 was unlawful.

It also means Meng will not be permitted to return to China and must remain in Canada.

The allegations against Meng, who is Huawei’s chief financial officer and the daughter of the company’s founder Ren Zhengfei, date back to 2013.

She has denied accusations of making false statements to HSBC, significantly understating Huawei’s relationship with Skycom Tech Co. and putting the bank at risk of violating U.S. sanctions against Iran.

READ MORE: Poll finds most Canadians want Huawei barred from the country's 5G networks

READ MORE: U.S. brings new charges against Chinese tech giant Huawei

The Canadian Press

Most Read