A placenta, which initial investigation shows to be of human origin, was discovered on Goose Spit beach in Comox Friday, Oct. 2. Photo via Google Maps

Human placenta found on Comox beach

Beach walker made unsettling discovery Friday morning

  • Oct. 2, 2020 6:30 p.m.
  • News

British Columbia RCMP are asking the public for help in determining the origins of an unsettling discovery on a beach in Comox, on Vancouver Island.

On Friday, Oct. 2, Comox Valley RCMP received a report of a placenta, possibly human, deposited on a local beach.

A woman reported that she made the discovery at approximately 10:30 a.m. as she was walking along the beach at Goose Spit in Comox. She was not sure if the placenta was human in origin so she called the Comox Valley RCMP to make a report.

The initial investigation shows that the placenta is of human origin.

“It is with an abundance of caution that we are reaching out to the public,” said Const. Monika Terragni, media relations officer, Comox Valley RCMP. “This placenta may be associated to a mother and/or baby who require medical assistance. We want to ensure they’re alright and have access to any medical care required”, she added.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Comox Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go online to comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.

ComoxRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria taxi driver lauded for helping police apprehend dangerous sex offender

Just Posted

No new COVID-19 cases reported in Interior Health region

The total number of cases in the Interior Health region is at 535

RDEK working with province to address South Country water crisis

Board passes motion to pursue action under provincial legislation, declare emergency if necessary

Burn planned for old Kimberley Airport area

Ecosystem burn could start Monday, October 5, 2020 depending on conditions

Kimberley’s arts scene loses one of its own

Twila Austin passed away September 5, 2020

Kimberley RCMP warn of phone scam

Caller is pretending to be a police officer

B.C. reports 161 new COVID-19 cases, near daily record

Surrey hospital declares outbreak, Peace Arch alert ends

Human placenta found on Comox beach

Beach walker made unsettling discovery Friday morning

Victoria taxi driver lauded for helping police apprehend dangerous sex offender

Fadil Rashead says receiving the VicPD award was one of the proudest moments in his life

Feds to soon allow extended family, partners to apply to enter Canada

Those interested in entering the country will have to be approved by federal officials and quarantine

RCMP unsure if anyone else swept away by fatal dam release on Capilano River

Investigation underway to determine exactly why the gate which controls the flow of water was lowered

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Trump to spend a ‘few days’ at military hospital after testing positive for COVID-19

White House says the U.S. president remains ‘fatigued’ and had been injected with an experimental antibody cocktail

Royal Canadian Legion adjusts to pandemic with electronic poppy sale pilot

You likely won’t be seeing volunteers with poppy tables out front stores this year

Metis Nation demands recognition by B.C.

New report highlights inequities in the treatment of Metis in B.C.

Most Read