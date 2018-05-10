Riverside Drive in Grand Forks on Thursday morning. (Kathleen Saylors/Grand Forks Gazette)

Hundreds evacuated as flood waters continue to rise in Boundary region

The RDKB issued more evacuation orders Thursday morning.

Nearly 1,200 residents have now been evacuated from properties across the Boundary, and more is in store throughout the day Thursday and into Friday, according to the RDKB.

This story will be updated throughout the day as more information comes in.

On Thursday morning, 517 properties in Beaverdell, Westbridge, Carmi, the Christian Valley and the North Fork-Burrell and Hummingbird Bridge areas were ordered to evacuate. That represents nearly 1,200 residents.

https://www.grandforksgazette.ca/local-news/evacuating-you-home-heres-what-to-do/

It is expected that many of the alerts issued last night, for 779 properties (1,558 people) could be transitioned to evacuation orders throughout the day Thursday.

An alert means residents should prepare to leave at a moment’s notice, while an order is a legal notice requiring residents to leave immediately and check in with Emergency Social Services.

There are two evacuation centres set up and currently staff by Red Cross volunteers in the Boundary.

West Boundary residents can attend the Midway Community Centre at 692 7th Street in Midway. In Grand Forks, emergency evacuation services have been set up at the Grand Forks Curling Club at 7230 21st Street.

To reach the Emergency Operations Centre, call 1-888-747-9119 or 250-442-3628.

Resources are also available at the Post Office in Grand Forks, at rdkb.com and at @RDKB_Emergency on Twitter.

Viral video of B.C. woman’s rant makes it hard to deny racism, advocate says

Alberta man founded #makeitawkward campaign in 2016 after a man in a car hurled a racial slur at him

