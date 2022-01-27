Hundreds of COVID-19 cases identified in Cranbrook this month: BC CDC

COVID-19 continues to rip through the Cranbrook region as the BC CDC reported 237 cases between Jan. 16-22, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Cranbrook has tallied 657 cases over the last three weeks, approximately half of the community’s 1,219 total accumulated case count reported over two years between Jan. 2020 to Dec. 2021.

In Kimberley, the latest data from the BC CDC shows 65 cases between Jan. 16-22, compared to 57 cases in the previous reporting week. Elsewhere in the Kootenays, Fernie posted 55 cases, Creston posted 59 cases and Nelson reported 204 cases.

While the BC CDC continues to post weekly numbers by Local Health Area (LHA), provincial officials have noted testing capacity has been overwhelmed for the last few weeks, and the actual numbers are likely much higher.

In terms of test positivity rates, both Cranbrook and Kimberley have had a 41 per cent test positivity rate between Jan. 18-24, according to the BC CDC’s regional surveillance dashboard. Fernie is at 34 per cent test positivity rate, Creston is at 36 per cent test positivity rate, and Nelson is at a 45 per cent test positivity rate.

In terms of vaccination progress, age gaps continue to remain in Cranbrook.

Between the 18-49 age range, 79 per cent have two doses, while the 50-plus age range is at 89 per cent for two doses. Vaccination rates in younger ages are starting to climb, as the 12-17 age range is at 74 per cent, and the 5-11 age range is at 41 per cent for a first dose.

Vaccination rates are higher in Kimberley across the board.

The 18-49 age range is at 86 per cent for two doses, and the 50-plus age range is at 92 per cent for two doses, one of the highest rates in Interior Health. For the 12-17 age range, Kimberley is at 86 per cent for two doses and in the 5-11 age range, 54 per cent have one dose.

Additionally, the BC CDC also released its weekly epidemiological report for Jan. 9-15 that breaks down data by health authority.

During that reporting week, B.C. identified 14,464 COVID-19 cases, 2,830 of which were in Interior Health.

Hospitalizations also rose sharply that week, as Fraser Health had 322 COVID-19 patients in hospital, and Vancouver Coastal Health had 156. Interior Health reported 91 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

For Intensive Care Unit admissions, Fraser Health had 29, Vancouver Coastal Health had 24, while Interior Health reported 19 in critical care.

Fraser Health also reported 26 deaths, while Vancouver Coastal Health reported 10 deaths, Vancouver Island Health reported seven deaths and Interior Health reported 4 deaths.