Hunting regulation changes

The BC Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resources is seeking public comment on a series of hunting, trapping and motor vehicle regulation changes, to be implemented by 2020.

The provincial body has released a set of proposed changes for regions across the province, including the removal of the female cougar hunting quota, as well as amendments to trapping exemptions and regulations on hunting wolverine, elk, wolf, big horned sheep and more.

The ministry is looking to remove the female cougar hunting quota because harvest numbers over the past years have been well below the 15 animal limit. Wolverine hunting season is proposed to be shortened by one month, to now span from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, instead of Jan 31.

This change is intended to reduce the harvest rates for the animals.

The ministry is proposing new opportunities for turkey hunting, as the animals have become overabundant in the region over the past years.

Turkeys were introduced to the Creston area in the 1960s and the province is responding to what they say are numerous calls for population control because the birds, aside from causing property damage, are noisy and in some cases, aggressive.

Other regulations are being proposed to protect species such as the Northern Leopard Frog, by restricting motor vehicle use in the Creston Valley. The ministry is also proposing to reduce minimum values for mountain goat hunting to one, based on a decline in the population.

The public comment period closes on Jan. 19.

For a full list of proposed changes visit Apps.nrs.gov.

Hunting regulation changes

