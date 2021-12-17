Police were at the scene of Naomi Onotera’s Langley City home on Monday, Sept. 20. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Police were at the scene of Naomi Onotera’s Langley City home on Monday, Sept. 20. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Husband charged with manslaughter in case of missing B.C woman Naomi Onotera

The teacher was last seen in late August

Update: The husband of missing Langley City woman Naomi Onotera, has been charged with one count of manslaughter and one count of indignity to human remains.

IHIT confirmed Saturday that 49-year-old Obnes Regis was arrested and in custody as of Friday evening.

Neighbours reported that police had been back at Onotera’s home earlier in the day.

READ ALSO: Search of Naomi Onotera house wraps up

A missing person alert for the 40-year-old mother and Surrey elementary school teacher was issued by RCMP on Aug. 30.

The investigation into her disappearance was turned over to the Langley RCMP’s serious crime unit on Sept. 1. and the IHIT is assisting.

Friends and family had plastered Langley in missing posters for weeks. Hundreds attended a vigil for her.

In September, police searched her house and yard, and the property was behind crime scene tape for several days.

.

IHITLangleymissing person

 

Police are at the home of missing teacher Naomi Onotera on 50th Avenue and 200th Street Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

