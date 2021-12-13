The rock cut site, 4.5km east of Elko on Hwy. 3 where rock blasting and removal will take place on Dec. 14 2021. (Image courtesy of Google Street View)

Hwy. 3 near Elko to be closed for up to two hours on Dec. 14: Mainroad East Kootenay

The closure is for rock blasting and removal of material to be used for flood damage repair

A section of Hwy. 3 near Elko is scheduled to be closed completely for up to two hours on Tuesday, Dec. 14 to allow for rock blasting.

According to a release from Mainroad East Kootenay, the highway adjacent to the rock cut, 4.5km east of Elko will be closed sometime between 10am and 2pm on Tuesday to allow for the blasting, and removal of rocks to be used for repairing flood sites in the Elk Valley.

Following the initial complete closure, the highway will be closed for 15-minute intervals, with a single-lane alternating traffic patterns up until 5pm on the same day.

Drivers are asked to obey all signs and traffic control personnel, and watch for roadside workers in the area.

