MLA Clovechok supports public safety measures

Clovechok says some people will need support to access passport, and there must be some assistance for front line workers

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok (BC Liberal) supports public safety measures, but he does have some concerns around how the mandate will be implemented.

“I fully support the efforts of public health officials to get people vaccinated and ensure people’s safety,” he said. “Yesterday the government announced that proof of vaccination will be required for some venues and businesses and this new system and process will be an online journey.”

Clovechok is concerned that because it is all online, there will be people, particularly seniors, who may need help navigating the process to get the passport.

A secure weblink will be provided and publicized by the province before September 13, where people will be able to confidentially access their proof of vaccination. Individuals will be able to save a copy of their proof of vaccination to their phone to show it when entering or using designated businesses and events. Individuals who cannot access their proof of vaccination online will be provided with a secure alternative option.

“What’s really important is that government needs ensure that they provide technical support for those who need it as well as those with connectivity and technology limitations,” he said.

He is also concerned about frontline workers who will have to ask to see the passports.

“Government also needs to provide businesses and frontline workers with the proper support and resources to ensure a smooth process and implementation,” Clovechok said. “I continue to ask that everyone who can to get vaccinated to protect themselves, their loved ones and their community.”

