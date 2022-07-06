ICBC releases traffice accident sites for B.C.municipalities

ICBC has released their latest traffic crash statistics for communities across the province. Kimberley has a relatively low number of incidents, but it’s always interesting to see which intersections may see the most.

For 2021, there were two intersections that saw three crashes each. First is the intersection at Banman Crescent and Hwy 95A out in Meadowbrook, and second the Forest Crowne intersection on Hwy 95A.

4th Avenue and Rossland Blvd. in Townsite had two crashes, as did Gerry Sorensen Way and Norton Ave.; Hwy 95A and Thomason Road; and Ross St. and Wallinger Ave.

There were 18 single incidents in various parts of town and Meadowbrook.

In 2020 the highest number of incidents at a single location was also three but at different locations, those being Hwy 95A and Thomason Road, and Hwy 95A and Rotary Drive. The Forest Crowne intersection had two crashes in 2020, as well as two in 2019.

carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

