Impaired and aggressive driving stopped over Labour Day weekend in EK

BC Highway Patrol had a busy Labour Day weekend around the region, targeting aggressive and impaired drivers and taking several off the road.

A press release from the detachment said members of BC Highway Patrol-Cranbrook targeted impaired and aggressive drivers throughout the East Kootenay region.

“Targeted enforcement efforts started Thursday and continued through holiday Monday, resulting in nine drivers having their driving privileges suspended or prohibited due to their actions,” the release said.

“Seven drivers were identified as being under the influence of alcohol and issued Immediate Roadside Prohibitions. Four drivers were issued three-day driving prohibitions, and three drivers were served with 90-day driving prohibitions.

“Additionally, two drivers were stopped after their vehicles were observed travelling at dangerous speeds. Both of these vehicles were impounded for seven days under the Motor Vehicle Act and the drivers issued violation tickets for excessive speeding. It is of note that one of these drivers was found operating their vehicle at 183 kph in a posted 100 kph zone.”

With the Labour Day weekend in the rear-view mirror, BCHP will now shift extra attention to school zones, distracted driving, and occupant restraint enforcement throughout September.

