Impaired driver apprehended on Hwy 95A at 3:30 a.m. Saturday

Kimberley RCMP continued to remove impaired drivers from the roads.

The latest occurrence was this past Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 3:30 am. when an officer returning from a call in Wasa noticed a vehicle being driver erratically.

In a press release, Kimberley Detachment Commander Sgt. Chris Newel says that the vehicle was noted fluctuating in speed from well below the posted limit to above.

Stopping the vehicle, the officer noted signs of alcohol consumption.

The driver could not produce her driver’s licence and when asked, provided a name the officer did not believe was correct. He questioned the driver and conducted queries and determined she in fact provided a false name, likely because she was prohibited from driving.

“The breath demand was read and two breath samples were obtained, both a Fail. The driver is prohibited from driving for 90 days and vehicle impounded for 30 days. In addition she faces charges of Obstruct a Peace Officer and Drive While Prohibited.

“Police are always on the lookout from impaired drivers and they are apprehended and removed from the road at all hours,” Newel said.