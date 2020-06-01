Impaired driver apprehended on Hwy 95A at 3:30 a.m. Saturday

Kimberley RCMP continued to remove impaired drivers from the roads.

The latest occurrence was this past Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 3:30 am. when an officer returning from a call in Wasa noticed a vehicle being driver erratically.

In a press release, Kimberley Detachment Commander Sgt. Chris Newel says that the vehicle was noted fluctuating in speed from well below the posted limit to above.

Stopping the vehicle, the officer noted signs of alcohol consumption.

The driver could not produce her driver’s licence and when asked, provided a name the officer did not believe was correct. He questioned the driver and conducted queries and determined she in fact provided a false name, likely because she was prohibited from driving.

“The breath demand was read and two breath samples were obtained, both a Fail. The driver is prohibited from driving for 90 days and vehicle impounded for 30 days. In addition she faces charges of Obstruct a Peace Officer and Drive While Prohibited.

“Police are always on the lookout from impaired drivers and they are apprehended and removed from the road at all hours,” Newel said.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Investigators probe death of CN employee at Surrey rail yard
Next story
Rivers, creeks flooding across the East Kootenay due to rainstorm

Just Posted

Impaired driver apprehended on Hwy 95A at 3:30 a.m. Saturday

Kimberley RCMP continued to remove impaired drivers from the roads. The latest… Continue reading

Hometown heroes: Search and Rescue president Peter Reid

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kimberley Search and Rescue (SAR)… Continue reading

Rivers, creeks flooding across the East Kootenay due to rainstorm

Residents evacuated in Fairmont, other properties on alert due to debris flow concerns

Kimberley schools are open with social distancing in place

Some, but not all, Kimberley students return to school this week, as… Continue reading

Homes evacuated in Fairmont due to localized flooding from heavy rainfall

RDEK has issued a state of local emergency, RCMP going door to door in affected areas

Bird strike highlighted as potential cause of fatal Snowbirds crash in B.C.: report

Crash killed one service member and injured the pilot

George Floyd asphyxiated by sustained pressure: family autopsy

Death sparked a wave of protests across the U.S. and abroad

B.C. Hockey League prepping for 2020-21

League reviewing different scenarios and start times in compliance with provincial regulations

COVID-19: B.C. commercial landlords can’t evict if they decline rent assistance

Emergency order ‘incentive’ for federal program, Carole James says

Investigators probe death of CN employee at Surrey rail yard

Transportation Safety Board is investigating an ‘occurrence that took place during switching operations’

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Trans Mountain starts B.C. leg of pipeline twinning project

Mostly finished in Alberta, Burnaby terminal expanding

NDP getting COVID-19 wage subsidy ‘indirectly,’ B.C. Liberal leader says

Andrew Wilkinson says he’s heard no concerns from public

Feds to fast-track $2.2B in funding for municipalities struggling amid pandemic

Funding would usually be doled out in two payments

Most Read