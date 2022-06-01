File photo of an RCMP vehicle. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Impaired driver crashes through front of Sparwood supermarket

No one was seriously injured in the incident on May 24

A drug-impaired driver crashed through the front entrance of the Sparwood Save On Foods last Tuesday (May 24).

According to the local RCMP, police were alerted around 11:50 p.m. of the incident, which caused significant damage.

The Sparwood Fire Department was the first on the scene and were forced to break the window to get to the driver as the door to the vehicle was locked, and the driver was unconscious.

He was taken to the Elk Valley Hospital for medical attention, and released soon after.

The driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle was later arrested for impaired driving by drugs, dangerous driving, and possession of controlled substance. The incident is under investigation.

No one was seriously injured in the incident.

