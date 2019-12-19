Impaired driver facing several charges

Kimberley are recommending several charges, after a vehicle was spotted in a ditch with the driver still in it, Sgt. Chris Newel reports.

“At approximately 7:30 am police were alerted to a vehicle that was in the ditch with a person inside,” he said. “Once on scene police found the driver passed out in the driver’s seat with the engine running.

“Officers initiated an impaired driving investigation. The driver was detained and a breath demand read. He provided two breath samples each 160 mg, twice the legal limit. The driver was on conditions not to consume alcohol and he did not possess a valid driver’s licence.

“In addition to the impaired charges he will also be facing Fail to Comply with an Undertaking before a Judge.”

Previous story
Kimberley Food Recovery Depot reports excellent progress
Next story
B.C. labour minister ‘disappointed’ as talks collapse again in forestry strike

Just Posted

Rain, snow expected for the East Kootenay over the next few days

Rain, trace amounts of snow anticipated for valleys, while heavier snowfall expected for mountains

Impaired driver facing several charges

Kimberley are recommending several charges, after a vehicle was spotted in a… Continue reading

Kimberley Food Recovery Depot reports excellent progress

Since Healthy Kimberley opened the doors of the Food Recovery Depot in… Continue reading

Trust CEO looks ahead to 2020

Anniversary year will focus on extensive public engagement and symposia as Trust renews strategic priorities

Dynamiters win 2-1 over Golden in Cranbrook

Coach Stuart not impressed with team’s play

McConnell blasts House impeachment, pledges Senate action

House impeached Trump on two charges—abusing his power and obstructing Congress—stemming from his pressure on Ukraine

Whitecaps release report into harassment, bullying complaints against coach by female players

Alleged incidents included rubbing a player’s thigh, sending players sexual text messages, making lewd comments

Victoria father who murdered his two daughters to be sentenced today

Andrew Berry murdered Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6, on Christmas Day 2017

Canadians won’t be able to see U.S.-based Super Bowl ads, Supreme Court rules

Bell said the regulator’s decision cost it viewers and millions of dollars in revenue

Legalizing hard drugs not a ‘panacea’ to opioids crisis, Trudeau says

Besides the thousands who have died, thousands more have been hospitalized or treated by paramedics

B.C. labour minister ‘disappointed’ as talks collapse again in forestry strike

Western Forest Products says no future mediation dates are scheduled

President Donald Trump impeached by U.S. House on two charges

The historic vote split along party lines,

VIDEO: Environment Canada’s Top 10 weather events of 2019

Remember the one that dumped a ton of rain and destroyed Halloween?

Health care industry is a prized target, experts say in wake of LifeLabs hack

Hackers accessed personal information of up to 15 million customers, almost all in Ontario and B.C.

Most Read