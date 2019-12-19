Impaired driver facing several charges

Kimberley are recommending several charges, after a vehicle was spotted in a ditch with the driver still in it, Sgt. Chris Newel reports.

“At approximately 7:30 am police were alerted to a vehicle that was in the ditch with a person inside,” he said. “Once on scene police found the driver passed out in the driver’s seat with the engine running.

“Officers initiated an impaired driving investigation. The driver was detained and a breath demand read. He provided two breath samples each 160 mg, twice the legal limit. The driver was on conditions not to consume alcohol and he did not possess a valid driver’s licence.

“In addition to the impaired charges he will also be facing Fail to Comply with an Undertaking before a Judge.”