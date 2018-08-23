Incident command update on fires near Kimberley

There is concern that the Mount Dickson fire could merge with the Meachen Creek fire.

The morning report from the Incident Management team on the Meachen Creek complex as well as the Lost Dog fires is as follows:

A 22 person Incident Management Team from Ontario assumed command of the Meachen Creek Complex Sunday night. The complex comprises three incident sites.

The Meachen Creek Fire (N11886)

7780 hectares in size (estimated)

22 firefighting personnel on site

3 helicopters are assigned to the complex

7 pieces of heavy equipment

This wildfire is located in the Kianuko Provincial Park and the Meachen Creek drainage, approximately 4 kilometres southwest of St. Mary Lake and is classified as Out of Control.

Today, crews will continue to work the northeast corner, a priority area, with hose, working 20 feet into the perimeter to hold the line. Yesterday winds were favourable as they were predominately from the east. Bucketing operations were conducted but the smoke created challenging conditions. Due to reduced visibility, the buckets sourced water from a different area. Work also continues in the Goat and Fiddler Creek areas, however due to the easterly winds yesterday the fire did not cross the creeks. Yesterday Structural Protection Units completed the installation of values protection equipment in zones 1 and 2, that is, from the western boundary of the evacuation area to the properties along Front Lake road. The properties in zone 3, from Front Lake road to the eastern boundary of the evacuation area were assessed yesterday. Protection equipment has been ordered for this area. Heavy equipment continues to work in the area east of the fire and south of St-Mary’s FSR as a contingency line if the fire were to encroach eastward.

Fire behaviour was moderate yesterday due to higher than predicted relative humidity. An upper trough moving through today into tonight is predicted to bring increased southwesterly winds. Sustained winds of 20-30km/h are expected with gusts effectively doubling sustained speeds. Smoke cover may temper the effect of this upper trough and thus reduce the duration and intensity of the predicted winds from approximately 8 hours to 4 to 5 hours. Thus far, this seems to be the case as there is a greater than expected smoke cover this morning.

The Mount Dickson Fire (N71602)

1391 hectares in size

This fire is being monitored and therefore no ground resources have been assigned

3 helicopters are signed to the complex

This wildfire is classified as Out of Control

Yesterday this fire more active than in recent days, however this fire is still not a threat to any values. The fire is approximately one and a half kilometers south of the Meachen Creek fire. However, with the forecasted increased fire behaviour there is a potential that these fires could merge. Size and perimeter to be updated once a high-level scan can be conducted.

The Lost Dog Complex (N12314, N12419, N12420)

706 hectares in size

26 firefighting personnel on site

3 helicopters are signed to the complex

7 pieces of heavy equipment

This wildfire is located approximately 14 kilometres north of Kimberley and is classified as Out of Control.

The smaller N12420 and N12419 fires are in patrol stage. All other resources are affected to N12413. This fire is 90% contained with machine guard. The remaining 10%, located in a bay in the southern portion of the perimeter. Today, contract crews will continue to wet line 50 feet in up the east flank towards the north to tie in with the Unit Crew. The Unit Crew will work from the northwest down the west side 50 feet in towards the south. A heavy helicopter with bucket will be used to suppress the line in the uncontained area if need be. Ground crews continue to make good progress and containment lines have been holding.

Weather forecast

Thursday: Warm and dry weather persists. An upper trough moving southeastwards will generate strong winds aloft. Day time heating will mix the strong winds aloft down to the surface, a southwesterly flow is expected to funnel down the northeast facing drainages further amplifying wind speeds. Sustained winds of 20-30km/h are expected with gusts effectively doubling sustained speeds. Day time temperatures near 30C with relative humidity values dipping into the low teens. Smoke cover may moderate temperatures, relative humidity values & wind speeds slightly. Overnight Thursday the approaching trough/cold front will likely see moderate sustained winds. Scattered showers are possible as well is the chance of lightning.

Friday: Unsettled conditions with a very slight chance of isolated showers. Minimal, if any, precipitation is expected. Temperatures should moderate daytime highs near 20C with relative humidity values in the 30-40% range. Moderate and gusty winds are expected to continue with a westerly flow, although local topography will determine direction. Fire behavior prediction

Existing fire lines will be challenged, as well spot fire potential is high tomorrow driven by the high fine fuel values and strong winds aloft that are expected to mix to the surface. Spot fires will quickly build to equilibrium with forecast winds and current Build Up Index values. Predicted fire intensity may be beyond the capabilities of ground resources. Lookouts and hard anchor points are mandatory. Challenges

The frontal system entering today will bring increased southwesterly sustained winds. If those winds start earlier in the day, increased fire behaviour will be observed, thus challenging our firefighting efforts. The Meachen Creek fire may push past its current perimeter towards the St. Mary Lake area.