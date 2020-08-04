Incident near St. Mary’s Bridge involves deceased person: RCMP

Rails 2 Trails was closed for eight hours near the bridge on Monday as emergency crews responded

A portion of the Rails 2 Trails was closed on Monday, August 3, 2020 as Kimberley and Cranbrook RCMP and search and rescue personnel attended to an incident.

On Monday August 3, 2020 shortly after 10 a.m., Kimberley and Cranbrook RCMP responded to an incident on the St Mary’s River, says a press release put out by Kimberley RCMP Detachment Commander, Sgt. Chris Newel.

“The incident took place where the Northstar Rails to Trails crosses the river and as a result the bridge was closed for over eight hours. Search and rescue teams from both Kimberley and Cranbrook assisted the RCMP with the recovery of a deceased individual.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused the general public and appreciate your patience and understanding while our crews worked to safely remove the deceased,” said Chris Newel.

The BC Coroners Service was notified and also attended the scene. Newel says the Coroners Service is also conducting an independent and concurrent fact-finding investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means the deceased came to their unexpected death.

Neither the RCMP or the BC Coroners Service has any additional information for release at this time.