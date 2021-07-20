Nk’Mip Creek wildfire pictured from Osoyoos on July 20. (Brenda Lee photo)

Nk’Mip Creek wildfire pictured from Osoyoos on July 20. (Brenda Lee photo)

Incoming winds expected to increase wildfire activity in the B.C. Interior

The BC Wildfire Service has issued a wind advisory for Interior, southeastern B.C.

The BC Wildfire Service has issued a wind advisory for the Interior and southeastern B.C.

The weather system is expected to hit the province on July 20 and exit in the evening on July 22.

The wind will increase the danger of fires across the province, by making them more likely to spread. The direction of fire growth is also liable to change quickly.

READ MORE: Nk’Mip Creek fire grows to 2,000 hectares, Interior Health clinics cancelled, power out

Residents are urged to remain vigilant and obey all evacuation orders issued.

“People who remain in an area that is under an evacuation order may impede the ability of fire crews to fight a wildfire, because crews may be forced to stop fighting the fire to keep people out of harm’s way,” said the Wildfire Service in a news release.

“People who decide to ‘wait and see’ if they need to evacuate an area may find their escape route blocked by fallen trees or abandoned vehicles, and familiar landmarks may be obscured by thick smoke.”

READ MORE: B.C. declares state of emergency over wildfire season, preparing for potential ‘mass evacuation’

READ MORE: Highway 5 closed north of Hope due to vehicle fire

@_isabellaggrace
isabella.harmel@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021News and WeatherWeather

Previous story
COVID-19: Loved ones line up for reopening of B.C. senior home visits

Just Posted

Nk’Mip Creek wildfire pictured from Osoyoos on July 20. (Brenda Lee photo)
Incoming winds expected to increase wildfire activity in the B.C. Interior

Columbia River Revelstoke is fairing reasonably well so far for forest fires, with the largest being the Bill Nye Mountain fire near Wasa, above, but MLA Clovechok warns that fire season is just barely underway and there is a long way to go. Corey Bullock file
B.C. should declare state of emergency on forest fires, MLA Clovechok says

Kimberley City Council received the second quarter report from the building department indicating Kimberley is on track for a very strong year. Paul Rodgers file.
Second quarter building report shows Kimberley on track for very strong year

abnb
RDEK seeks public input as short term rental planning process gets underway