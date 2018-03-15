Independent panel to review fracking impact in B.C.

Panel will study effects on earthquakes and water quality

A three-member independent panel will review the impact of hydraulic fracking in B.C., the province announced Thursday.

The panel will be made up of SFU hydrology professor Diana M. Allen, UBC rock mechanics and rock engineering professor Erik Eberhardt, and geological engineer Amanda Bustin.

The trio will look at any connections between fracking and earthquakes, how the process affects water quality and supply, and if it produces excess methane.

They will consult with academics, industry associations, northeast B.C. communities, Treaty 8 First Nations and environmental groups.

“We know British Columbians have questions about hydraulic fracturing,” said Energy Minister Michelle Mungall. “It’s our job to make sure that natural gas operations continue to meet world-class standards and best practices for environmental protection.”

Results of the review are expected by the end of the year.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. school closes after six year old First Nation boy dies in Port Alberni home
Next story
Gould fined, sentenced to probation, community service

Just Posted

KAR donates $500 to Spirit Rock Climbing Team

Kimberley Alpine Resort and Resorts of the Canadian Rockies recently donated $500… Continue reading

Gould fined, sentenced to probation, community service

Man charged with theft, using fradulent cheques, sentenced in Cranbrook after guilty plea.

Kimberley gymnasts in competition

The Kimberley Gymnastics Club competitive team recently competed at the Key City… Continue reading

UPDATE: Carport collapse in Kimberley

Always hire a professional to assess and clear your roof; Fire Chief Rick Prasad

BREAKING: Carport collapse in Kimberley; K9 unit checking for anyone trapped

Kimberley Fire Department are on the scene of a carport collapse behind… Continue reading

Kimberley Skating Club ends season on a high note

Plans are already underway for the 2018-19 season.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Firefighters, nurses top list of most respected professions in Canada: poll

From emergency respondents to architects, Canadians have varying levels of positivity towards jobs

RCMP, teachers take action after spike in bullying at B.C. high school

RCMP and school safety experts have been called into Princeton Secondary School

Independent panel to review fracking impact in B.C.

Panel will study effects on earthquakes and water quality

Needles killer frightened many in our town: B.C. author

Roy Bugera disrupted life in a quiet Vancouver Island village before moving to Arrow Lakes

Kimberley Dynamiters vs Nelson Leafs; a look ahead

The series begins Friday evening in Kimberley

Former B.C. pastor, wife plead not guilty to sexual assault charges

Samuel and Madelaine Emerson plead not guilty, facing charges of sexual assault, threats

B.C. gang members, The Greeks, lose conviction appeals

Trio of organization known as The Greeks unsuccessfully appeal murder convictions

Most Read