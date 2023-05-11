Indian authorities aim to have Canadians sent to face charges in border deaths

Jagdish Baldevbhai Patel (left to right), son Dharmik Jagdishkumar Patel, wife and mother Vaishaliben Jagdishkumar Patel and daughter Vihangi Jagdishkumar Patel are shown in a handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Amritbhai Vakil **MANDATORY CREDIT**

Indian authorities have started the process to have two Canadians extradited to face charges after four members of the same family froze to death in southern Manitoba while trying to cross into the United States, says a police officer.

Chaitanya Mandlik, deputy commissioner of police for Ahmedabad’s crime branch in the state of Gujarat, said authorities are looking to send Vancouver residents Fenil Patel and Bitta Singh, who also goes by Bittu Paji, to face charges in India.

“We need to interview them and we need to get some more information,” he told The Canadian Press.

A spokesperson for the Department of Justice said Wednesday extradition requests are “confidential state-to-state communications.”

“We cannot confirm or deny the existence of a potential request until made public by the courts,” Ian McLeod said in an email.

Canadian authorities found bodies of a couple and their two children metres from the United States border on Jan. 19, 2022.

Thirty-nine-year-old Jagdish Patel, his 37-year-old wife Vaishaliben, their 11-year-old daughter Vihangi and three-year-old son Dharmik were found frozen to death near Emerson, Man.

Investigators have said they believe the deaths were linked to a human smuggling operation.

Police in India arrested Dashrath Chaudhary, Yogesh Patel and Bhavesh Patel earlier this year and charged them with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, attempting culpable homicide, human trafficking and criminal conspiracy, which means they could face life in prison.

Mandlik said Fenil Patel and Singh would face similar charges.

“They’re very serious charges,” he said.

It’s alleged Chaudhary, Yogesh Patel and Bhavesh Patel arranged for the family to land in Canada on a tourist visa. Fenil Patel and Singhallegedly took over planning and logistical support to help them cross into the United States, Mandlik said.

Two RCMP officers visited Gujarat in March to gather information on the alleged human smuggling network, he said.

Mandlik said he and his team plan to come to Canada before the end of the year to further investigate.

“We have asked for a few things from (the RCMP). We are still waiting for that information,” Mandlik said. “We have asked for the IP addresses from where the (tourist) application was filled and a few details about Fenil Patel and Bitta Singh.”

Once the Indian authorities get that information, he said supplemental charges will be filed.

It could take up to the end of the summer or early fall to get that information, he added.

“We are confident the Canadian authorities will give us that information,” he said. “We will make sure that they get deported.”

RCMP in Manitoba would not comment on investigational steps being taken by other police agencies in other countries.

“The RCMP continues to work closely with its international law enforcement partners in the United States and abroad to advance the investigations into the deaths of the Patel family,” spokesman Robert Cyrenne said in an email.

Communications for RCMP headquarters would not comment on the investigation.

—Hina Alam, with files from Brittany Hobson

