Pigs are seen in this file photo from April, 2009. An infectious disease expert at the University of Alberta says it’s shocking to hear about Canada’s first human case of a rare swine flu variant, but she expects it’s likely a one-off situation.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Pigs are seen in this file photo from April, 2009. An infectious disease expert at the University of Alberta says it’s shocking to hear about Canada’s first human case of a rare swine flu variant, but she expects it’s likely a one-off situation.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Infectious disease expert says human case of rare swine flu in Alberta likely a one-off

Bad timing for influenza case to happen during pandemic, but unlikely to be a big deal if it’s only one case

An infectious disease expert at the University of Alberta says it’s shocking to hear about Canada’s first human case of a rare swine flu variant, but she expects it’s likely a one-off situation.

Dr. Lynora Saxinger, an associate professor in the department of medicine, wrote on Twitter “what fresh hell is this” when she first heard about the case in central Alberta.

She says it’s bad timing for the influenza case to happen during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s unlikely to be a big deal if it’s only the one case.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, has said the variant Influenza A H1N2 case was detected in mid-October after a patient showed up with flu-like symptoms in an emergency department.

Hinshaw said it appears to be an isolated case.

Saxinger says that the province’s preliminary investigation has been ongoing for weeks and it hasn’t found any evidence of spread.

“It’s likely to be just an oddity that doesn’t mean anything,” she said in an interview Thursday. “But the timing of it, coming during a coronavirus pandemic, is just unfortunate because people just don’t want to think about it.

“I don’t think they have to think about it, honestly.”

READ MORE: Canada’s first case of rare swine flu variant found in central Alberta patient

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

flu season

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Inquiry hears players stayed away from B.C. casinos after organized-crime arrests
Next story
Ottawa finalizes methane reduction deals with Alberta, Saskatchewan and B.C.

Just Posted

Chamber of Commerce encourages keeping Christmas shopping local with fifth-annual Countdown to Christmas
Countdown to Christmas encourages keeping Christmas shopping local

The Countdown to Christmas is back again, but this year for the… Continue reading

Heather Smith from the Food Bank pulls the lucky winner's name from the hat. Photo submitted
$600 raised for Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank in Halloween pumpkin raffle

An Atlantic Giant pumpkin grown in the St. Mary’s valley was raffled… Continue reading

Kimberley Transit Society office manager Carole Rausch has been recognized as a BC Transit Superstar. BC Transit photo
BC Transit recognizes Kimberley’s Carole Rausch

Rausch named a BC Transit Superstar

Calvin Domin (right), finished his run from Sparwood to Cranbrook on Sunday morning, with support from his wife, Terri (left) and an army of friends and cheerleaders along the way. Trevor Crawley photo.
Sparwood man runs from Elk Valley to Cranbrook for Foundry fundraiser

Fundraising campaign to support youth mental health services and treatment in the region

The KIJHL provides an update regarding a positive COVID-19 test from one of the members of the Kimberley Dynamiters. Paul Rodgers file.
After contact tracing, IH says 9 additional Dynamiters must isolate

Final exhibition game cancelled

A woman wears a mask to protect herself against COVID-19 as he walks past trees turning colour in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. breaks records with 425 new COVID-19 cases; test positivity rate of 3.8%

Nearly 3,400 active cases in B.C. currently

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Interior Health records 18 new COVID-19 cases as province breaks another record

A total of 104 cases in the region are active and one person is in hospital

Commissioner Austin Cullen, back centre, listens to introductions before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, in Vancouver, on Monday, February 24, 2020. A former RCMP officer described by his lawyer as a whistleblower for investigating organized crime in casinos is scheduled to testify today at an inquiry into money laundering in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Inquiry hears players stayed away from B.C. casinos after organized-crime arrests

B.C. launched inquiry after reports illegal cash was helping fuel real estate, luxury car and gambling

People line up to get an annual flu shot at a pharmacy in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Flu shot demand up and getting more supply won’t be easy, feds say

Federal public health agency increased its order by almost 25 per cent this year to 13.9 million doses

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. NDP leader John Horgan and B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau. (Black Press Media)
Mail-in ballots could shift outcomes in tight B.C. election contests

Final count begins Friday for 662,000 votes province-wide

People wear face masks as they walk along a street in Montreal, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Canada updates COVID-19 guidelines to include airborne transmission, following U.S., WHO

New information was updated after top doctor recommended triple-layer masks

View of Teck Trail from Jubilee Park. Photo: Trail Times
Teck Trail reports $7M third quarter loss

Overall number an improvement from a reported $20-million loss for the third quarter of 2019

Regulatory agencies overseeing real estate professionals in B.C. have called for a halt to all open houses, across the province. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
B.C. realtors asked to halt open houses due to spike in COVID cases

The Real Estate Council of BC says as COVID-19 cases surge, open houses should stop

Most Read