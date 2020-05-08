Kenneth Last, the president of BC Wildlife Federation Region 5 (the Cariboo region), speaks to the Select Standing Committee on Finance and Government Services June 19 during a public hearing on the 2020 provincial budget at the West Fraser Centre. Lindsay Chung photo

Input to Select Standing Budget Committee will be online this year

Every year, the provincial Select Standing Committee on Finance and Government Services, holds budget consultation meetings, beginning in June. In a normal year, the Committee, whose Deputy Chair is Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok, flies to regions around the province to get input on budget priorities.

This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all public hearings and meetings of the committee will be conducted virtually via video/teleconference.

“While the COVID-19 pandemic has forced us to change the way we live, work and connect with one another, the importance of legislators connecting directly with British Columbians has not changed,” said Bob D’Eith, committee chair. “We encourage all British Columbians to share their views on the challenges they are facing, and how the province can respond in the months and years to come.”

“Committee members recognize that the pandemic and its impact is at the forefront for many families, businesses and communities, and that other issues persist and are exacerbated by current realities,” Clovechok said. “We welcome any and all input on ideas and solutions to address these issues.”

This year, public hearings will be organized by theme with presenters appearing in panel groups. Those interested in presenting can now register online: https://bcleg.ca/FGSbudget

Or by calling 250 356-2933 or 1 877 428-8337 (toll-free in B.C.). Registration will close May 21, 2020.

The deadline for all input is Friday, June 26, 2020, at 5 p.m. (Pacific time). The committee intends to release its report in August 2020.

For further details on the consultation and all the ways to participate, visit the committee’s website: https://bcleg.ca/FGSbudget

Or contact the Parliamentary Committees Office at 250 356-2933 or 1 877 428-8337 (toll-free in B.C.).

The members of the committee are:

* Bob D’Eith, MLA Maple Ridge-Mission (chair);

* Doug Clovechok, MLA Columbia River-Revelstoke (deputy chair);

* Donna Barnett, MLA Cariboo-Chilcotin;

* Rich Coleman, MLA Langley East;

* Mitzi Dean, MLA Esquimalt-Metchosin;

* Ronna-Rae Leonard, MLA Courtenay-Comox; and

* Nicholas Simons, MLA Powell River-Sunshine Coast.


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Most Read